Laminar Growth to be Witnessed by Automotive Wheel Market by 2026

XploreMR analyzes the automotive wheel market in its new publication titled “Automotive Wheel Market Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2026”. This global study on the automotive wheel market provides data for 2017 along with a forecast for the period 2018 – 2026. The main objective of the global automotive wheel market report is to identify the dynamics of the market and provide recent updates and insights that affect the various segments of the global automotive wheel market. To provide a better understanding of the automotive wheel market, the report also includes the analysis of global drivers, restraints and trends, which influence the current market scenario and will define the future status of the global automotive wheel market over the forecast period.

XploreMR’s solution is aligned towards meeting defined objectives to help clients make informed decisions about the global automotive wheel market. The research study offers detailed insights and in-depth research on the automotive wheel market on global as well as regional levels. The automotive wheel market report covers the important factors driving the growth of the market, untapped opportunities for manufacturers, trends and developments shaping the dynamics of the market and other insights across various key segments. The automotive wheel market covers diverse sections such as the executive summary, analysis and forecast, supply demand scenario, competition assessment and research methodology & assumptions.

XploreMR’s global automotive wheel market report has been compiled with the below approach:

A scenario-based approach to represent a relevant forecast of global automotive wheel sales, assessment of the impact of various factors and regulations on dynamics pertaining to the global automotive wheel market using a systematic research methodology

Overview of the regulations and underlying requirements and compliance approaches available to participants across the value-chain in the automotive wheel market

The global automotive wheel market has been segmented on the basis of product type, design, sales channel, vehicle type and region/country.

The global automotive wheel market has been segmented on the basis of finish type as:

Painted & Polished

Machined Alloy wheel

Two Tonned Alloy

Chromed Alloy

Anodised

The global automotive wheel market has been segmented on the basis of wheel size as:

Compact Size (upto 16 inch)

Mid Size (17 to 21 inch)

Large Size (21 inch and more)

The global automotive wheel market has been segmented on the basis of sales channel as:

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftermarket

The global automotive wheel market has been segmented on the basis of vehicle type as:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

The global automotive wheel market has been segmented on the basis of material as:

Alloy Aluminium Magnesium Composite

Aluminium

Magnesium

Steel

Chromed

Carbon Fiber

The global automotive wheel market has been segmented on the basis of region/country as:

North America

APEJ

Western Europe

MEA

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Japan

To understand and assess the global automotive wheel market opportunities and trends, the global automotive wheel market has been categorically split into different sections based on finish type, material, sales channel, vehicle type, wheel size and region. The global automotive wheel market report starts with an overview of the automotive wheel market and provides market definitions & taxonomy, along with the value chain, pricing analysis, drivers, restraints and trends in the market. The sections that follow include the global automotive wheel market analysis by finish type, material, sales channel, vehicle type, wheel size and region. All the above sections evaluate the automotive wheel market on the basis of the various factors affecting the market. Each section discusses the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the global automotive wheel market. To give a brief idea about revenue opportunities by finish type, material, sales channel, vehicle type, wheel size and region, the global automotive wheel market report also provides the market size in terms of value (US$ Mn) and Volume (‘000 Units), absolute $ opportunity and total incremental opportunity for each segment over the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

In the final section of the automotive wheel market, we have provided the global automotive wheel market structure analysis and a detailed competition landscape with company market share and performance to provide a dashboard view of key players operating in the global market along with their business strategies to report audiences. This is expected to enable clients to assess strategies deployed by market leaders and help them develop effective strategies accordingly.

Research Methodology

For automotive wheel market data analysis, we have considered 2017 as the base year with market numbers estimated for 2018 and forecasts for 2018 – 2026. To calculate the market size, the report considers the weighted average price of automotive wheels based on finish type, material, sales channel, vehicle type and wheel size across key geographies on a country basis. The forecast assesses the total revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (‘000 Units) of the global automotive wheel market. To deduce the market value, the cost of each type by sales channel has been considered in the global automotive wheel market.