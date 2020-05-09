Lactylated Monoglyceride Market : Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2018 – 2028

Lactylated Monoglyceride Market Outlook

Lactylated monoglyceride is also known as lactic acid esters of monoglyceride, which is produced by the reaction of lactic acid with monoglyceride. Lactylated monoglyceride has foaming and emulsifying ability and is used as a food emulsifier. Food products are made up of a complex mixture of carbohydrates, oils, proteins, water, etc., and thus, food emulsifiers such as lactylated monoglyceride are used for proper mixing of the components and to improve the quality of the food. It is used in shortenings for desserts, cakes, etc. Lactylated monoglyceride is used as a mousse enhancer in whipped cream and cream mixtures. Lactylated monoglyceride improves the inner texture and volume of the bakery products and also help to prolong the shelf-life of the products.

Surge in the Frozen Food Industry is Anticipated to Increase the demand for Lactylated Monoglyceride

The changing lifestyle, hectic schedule, preference for convenience, increase in disposable income, etc. are some of the drivers for the increase in the demand bakery products. The increase in the consumption of bakery products is anticipated to increase the sales of lactylated monoglyceride. Lactylated monoglyceride is used as an emulsifier which helps to improve the texture, increases the volume, enhances the crumb structure, etc. Lactylated monoglyceride aids in the proper mixing of the various ingredients that are used in the preparation of bakery products such as cakes, creams, etc. Lactylated monoglyceride is used to improve the quality, enhance the shelf-life, and to maintain consistency of the product.

The changes in the socioeconomic conditions and technological developments are the major reasons for the growth of the frozen food industry. The demand for frozen food products is increasing as they are convenient to use and can be easily preserved with minimal impact on the quality of the food product. The frozen food products contain emulsions such as oil-in-water, and the freezing can directly affect the stability of such products. Therefore, emulsifiers such as lactylated monoglyceride can be used to enable proper blending of the ingredients and to maintain the stability of the frozen food products. Thus, the growth of the frozen food industry is anticipated to increase the sales of lactylated monoglyceride.

The intense competition in the food industry is anticipated to serve as a restraint for the lactylated monoglyceride market. There are many global market players that are continuously trying to develop innovative products to remain on the forefront in the market. Thus, the high competition in the market provides a variety of options of emulsifiers to the consumers. The consumer preference for a product depends on a variety of factors such as cost, brand, source, etc., and therefore, it becomes difficult to understand the choice of consumers. Thus, the presence of various emulsifiers is anticipated to serve as a restraint for the market.

Lactylated Monoglyceride Market Segmentation

The Lactylated Monoglyceride market can be segmented on the basis of end-use:

Bread

Baked Goods

Others (e.g. snacks, desserts, etc.)

Lactylated Monoglyceride Market: Regional Analysis

The lactylated monoglyceride market is anticipated to grow at a high rate in the Asia Pacific region. The changing food consumption patterns, hectic lifestyle, the influence of the western culture, etc. are some of the drivers for the increase in the demand for bakery products in the Asia Pacific region. India and China together have a population of around 272 crores and are among the top 5 countries that have the highest youth population in the world. The youth population is a major driver for the increase in the demand for bakery products. The food manufacturers are expected to use emulsifiers to improve the texture, flavor, and the quality of the bakery products. Thus, the increase in demand for bakery products is estimated to have a positive impact on the lactylated monoglyceride market.

Lactylated Monoglyceride Market: Key Participants

Some of the market participants in the Lactylated Monoglyceride market are:

Corbion AG

Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd.

Musim Mas Holdings Pte. Ltd.

