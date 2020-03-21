Lactose Market – Demand Is Poised To Attain Greater Magnitudes Of Profitability For The Vendors

Rise in Consumption of Milk and Milk Products Worldwide

Rising consumption of milk and milk products is fueled by nutritional benefits associated with consumption of these products. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), almost one fifty million households are involved in the consumption of milk, globally. Due to the increasing use of milk and milk products many small scale producers are aggregating their per capita milk production owing to rising demand for dairy products, which is expected to enhance the market of lactose over the forecast period.

Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and FAO indicates a significantly increased demand for dairy products across the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia Pacific countries. This demand is mainly driven by the growing number of milk-producing animals rather than rising productivity per head. Per capita consumption of dairy products in the coming years is expected to increase by 21% and will be oriented towards fresh dairy products.

Lactose Revolutionizing the Medical and Pharmaceutical Industry

Owing to the use of lactose in medical and pharmaceutical applications the market for lactose is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Lactose is widely used as a filler-binder in capsules, tablets and lyophilized items. Lactose is also used as a diluent in animal feed and infant food products as it is cost effective, has a bland taste and is compatible with active ingredients and other excipients.

Commercially available lactose can vary from each other in physical properties, but the most commonly used lactose formulation is the crystalline a-lactose monohydrate. In the medical and pharmaceutical industry, the demand for spray-dried lactose, and anhydrous lactose is quite high as they have a property of forming a solid compact under compression. The need for calf rennet free pharmaceutical lactose is also significantly growing across the globe, owing to its excellent functionally and low protein residue.

No Restrictions for Diabetes Patients to Take Lactose Containing Medicines

With increasing research and development in the medical field, the way of treatment for diabetes has also changed. In the modern treatment of diabetes, doctors no longer advise a sugar-free diet. The diet plan aims to normalize the blood glucose levels of the body; hence doctors do advice to take lactose induced food products and lactose-containing medicines as lactose gets resorbed and get digested slowly when compared to sucrose and glucose. Therefore, lactose is considered safer when compared to sucrose.

Lactose Applications Rapidly Increasing Across the Beauty and Wellness Sector

Lactose application across the wellness and beauty sector is speedily evolving. Alpha-lactose is gaining a lot of traction in the cosmetic and personal care industry. Lactose acts as a skin conditioning agent as it holds anti-inflammatory and anti-acne properties. Beta Lactose is widely used in color cosmetics such as mascara, nail paints, and lip balms as it is highly soluble if compared to alpha lactose.

Lactose is very stable and inert in nature and has no specific propensity to react with other components of the cosmetic item, due to which, lactose is witnessing significant demand from the wellness and beauty sector. Research studies have shown that lactose acts as an active hair growth promoter as well as anti-hair loss agent due to which the demand for lactose from the personal care industry is increasing significantly and is expected to maintain the significant growth over the forecast period.

Lactose Market Restraints:

Free-form Spur in Food and Beverage Consumption Driving Lactose-Free Dairy Products across the globe

Globally, consumers are opting for allergen-free products, owing to the increasing awareness of the effects of allergens on human health and related conditions. Free-form food offerings have increased folds in the last few years, with products such as soy-free, gluten-free, lactose-free, meat-free, and dairy-free leading the trend in recent times. The common effects of intolerance and allergy are nausea, irritation in the digestive system, diarrhea, rashes, and in a severe case, a person may need to be hospitalized.

The increasing cases of such incidents and the usage of low-quality ingredients are expected to drive more and more consumer towards free-form food, giving the lactose-free products market a significant growth over the forecast period. Also, the advent of self-diagnosis kits and Internet of Things is expected to add more consumers to the already large consumer base for free-from food across the globe, increasing the demand for lactose-free dairy products.

Increasing Cases of Self-Diagnosis Driving Consumers in the Region to Opt for Lactose-Free Dairy Products

In accordance to the global average of 65%, the population in the Europe is way below to around 25% of the total population being lactose intolerant. But, with the increasing usage of allergy kits, people are self-diagnosing themselves to be lactose intolerant, which leads to a large consumer base for lactose-free milk. The kits are not 100% foolproof, and the fast-paced life with ease of access to suck kits helps consumers reduce hassle and spending over diagnostics. Even key players have put forward self-analyzing apps and websites for the consumers to analyze themselves for lactose intolerance. This is attributed to the growth of the lactose-free dairy products market in the region, leading as a restraining factor for lactose market.