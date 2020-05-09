Lactose Free Probiotic Yogurt Market : Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2019 – 2029

Lactose Free Probiotic Yogurt Market- Introduction

Lactose free dairy products including yogurt, cheese, ice creams, and desserts contain very less to no lactose content and offer nutritional advantages to the customers. Lactose free probiotic yogurt is made without milk’s sugar lactose. Lactose is either removed by adding enzyme to milk known as lactase or using ultrafiltration technique.

However, with the trend of dairy-free diet, consumers are moving towards dairy-free probiotic foods and supplements. Dairy-free probiotics are lactose-free and in most of the lactose-free yogurt, probiotics are added, L.bulgaricus is the commonly used starter for yogurts, including both dairy and dairy-free. Lactose free probiotic yogurt are made using milk from nuts, rice, coconut, and quinoa.

Lactose Free Probiotic Yogurt Market- Notable Highlights

Some of the leading players in the lactose free probiotic yogurt market are Dean Foods, Nestle, Arla Foods, The Danone Company Inc., Green Valley Organics, Kerry Group, Crowley Foods, Shamrock Foods Company, McNeil Nutritionals, Doves Farm Foods, Galaxy Nutritional Foods, Cargill, Daiya Foods, and Edlong Dairy Technologies.

Danone North America has opened new facility to increase production of its plant-based food products. The facility is likely to produce Vega yogurt alternatives and nutritional powder, along with Silk yogurt alternatives.

Nongfu Spring has launched vegan yogurt product in China. This product is the first mainstream plant-based yogurt in the country.

Oatly, a Swedish vegan brand has introduced a drinkable yogurt made using fermented oats. The new product known as Oatgurt will be provided in four flavors including strawberry, vanilla, lemon elderflower, and natural.

Lactose Free Probiotic Yogurt Market Dynamics

Rising Levels of Lactose Intolerance Driving Lactose Free Probiotic Yogurt Market

Some ethnic groups across countries are more lactose intolerant than others. According to the National Institutes of Health, around 65% of the global population is lactose intolerance. This is driving the demand for lactose free food products including lactose free probiotic yogurt. In response to growing demand for lactose free yogurt and other dairy products, food producers are focusing on using vegan milks made from peanuts, hazelnuts, rice, coconuts to produce lactose free probiotic yogurt.

Manufacturers in lactose free probiotic yogurt market are using lactases, neutral lactases is mostly used for production of lactose-free dairy products. Moreover, starter culture of live bacteria is also added in lactose free yogurt to enhance the probiotic content. Although yogurt naturally contain various types of probiotics, some manufacturers are adding additional probiotics which may include Lactobacillus acidophilus as it helps in reducing lactose, making it easy to consume probiotic yogurt for people with lactose intolerance.

Coconut Milk Yogurt Gaining Popularity in Lactose Free Probiotic Yogurt Market

Coconut milk yogurt has emerged as one of the top dairy free and lactose free source of probiotics. While Greek yogurt contains less lactose as compared to traditional milk yogurt, majority of the people with lactose intolerance are avoiding these yogurt products while switching to vegan style and lactose free probiotic yogurt such as coconut milk based yogurt. The probiotics in coconut milk yogurt offers probiotics that help to regulate digestive health by providing healthy gut bacteria. Manufacturers in lactose free probiotic yogurt market are combining coconut milk with flavorings, fruits, and active cultures in order to produce vegan yogurt with nutritional benefits. Consumers are also making their own coconut milk yogurt using canned coconut milk and powdered probiotics.

Soy, almond, and coconut are popular dairy-free yogurt bases. A few years back soy used to be popular base for dairy-free yogurt, however, food producers are providing consumers with new option, this has increased the popularity of coconut milk used as a base for yogurt.

High Cost and Poor Taste to Challenge Growth in the Lactose Free Probiotic Yogurt Market

Driven by consumer perception of dairy-free products as healthier alternatives to dairy products along with the rise in vegan population, dairy-free products made using plant-based sources are gaining popularity. However, low on taste and high cost of dairy-free products including lactose free probiotic yogurt are emerging as the challenges.

Specialty products such as non-dairy cheese and lactose free probiotic yogurt are expansive as compared to lactose containing products. Owing to the complex resources and manufacturing process, the cost of lactose-free probiotic yogurt is high. Moreover, high price of alternate milk sources also adds to the cost of lactose-free probiotic yogurt. In terms of taste, dairy-free products such as lactose free probiotic yogurt often taste different than regular dairy products. However, food producers are focusing on the ingredients in these products in order to enhance the taste and texture of lactose-free dairy products.

Lactose Free Probiotic Yogurt Market Segmentation

Based on the distribution channel, the lactose free probiotic yogurt market is segmented into

Hypermarket/supermarket

Convenience stores

Specialty stores

E-retailers

Based on the nature, the lactose free probiotic yogurt market is segmented into

Conventional

Organic

