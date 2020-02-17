Laboratory Washers Market 2018-2028: In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics, Applications & Emerging Growth Factors

Laboratory washer systems are used to dry lab glassware in research facilities and laboratories. Laboratory washers use a group of methods that enable the separation of dries in laboratories. The widespread adoption of laboratory washers in laboratory instrumentation is one of the major factors that is driving their adoption. Also, laboratory washers are becoming essential components in life science research, agriculture, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical industries, and due to this factor, the laboratory washers market is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast timespan.

Major growth factors of the laboratory washers market are rising government support and investments in medical & healthcare technologies, coupled with increasing collaborations and partnerships between laboratory washer manufacturers and research laboratories. In addition to this, the rising concerns about laboratory safety and technological advancements in laboratory equipment are creating the high demand for laboratory washers. Moreover, laboratory washers are considered as cost-effective alternatives for other traditional washers, and due to this factor, the demand for laboratory washers is increasing rapidly.

Laboratory Washers Market: Drivers and Challenges

The increasing demand for natural gas and healthcare industries is towering the growth of the laboratory washers market. Thus, the wide application areas of laboratory washers is creating their high need, and is driving the growth of the laboratory washers market. Apart from this, rising government investments and increasing research activities in the field of proteomics, metabolomics, and medicine are supporting the growth of the laboratory washers market. Furthermore, the increasing demand for advanced technologies in laboratory washers for enhanced laboratory processes and performance is a primary factor that is impelling the growth of the laboratory washers market.

The high cost associated with laboratory washers is a major factor that is hampering the growth of this market. Also, the lack of skilled personnel to handle laboratory washers and alternative systems is also hindering the growth of the laboratory washers market.

Laboratory Washers Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the laboratory washers market on the basis of capacity:

Small Capacity

Medium Capacity

Large Capacity

At present, the medium capacity sub-segment is creating potential revenue opportunities for the laboratory washer manufacturers, owing to the increasing demand for energy-efficient laboratory washers in most of the developing and developed nations.

Segmentation of the laboratory washers market on the basis of End Use:

Industrial

Laboratory

The industrial sub-segment is expected to experience a double digit growth rate for the laboratory washers market, due to the increasing digitalization of various industry verticals. In parallel, the laboratory sub-segment is expected to hold a larger market share in 2018.

Laboratory Washers Market: Competition Landscape

Market Participants

Some of the major players in the global laboratory washers market include SP Industries, Inc., Lancer Sales USA (Getinge Group), Labconco Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., VWR International, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC (GTCR), Miele & Cie. KG, Scientek Technology Corporation, and Smeg S.p.A., and other laboratory washers manufacturers.

Regional Analysis:

North America market (U.S; Canada)

(U.S; Canada) Latin America market (Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America

(Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America Western Europe market (Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, Nordic, Benelux, Rest of Western Europe)

(Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, Nordic, Benelux, Rest of Western Europe) Eastern Europe market (Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe)

(Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe) SEA and other Asia Pacific countries market (India, Indonesia, Oceania, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Rest of SEA and other Asia Pacific countries)

(India, Indonesia, Oceania, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Rest of SEA and other Asia Pacific countries) Japan market

China market

Middle East and Africa market (GCC Countries, Turkey, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

