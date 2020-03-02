Laboratory Information System Market will Led to Huge Growth and Share in Coming Years

The global LIS market is growing moderately, driven by increasing demand for advanced healthcare monitoring systems, better efficiency of laboratories, and hospitals and laboratories prioritizing for information systems. The LIS plays an important role in generating information effectively and accurately, which helps in clinical decisions.

The application market of LIS has been categorized as clinical, drug discover and industrial. By application, the Clinical LIS segment accounted for the largest share in the global LIS market and it reported CAGR of 7.6% during 2011 to 2014, the highest among all segments. The growth of clinical LIS market was mainly driven by increasing numbers of tests and higher cost due to the emergence of new technologies.

Based on the components, the LIS market can be classified as software, hardware and services. The software segment accounted for the major portion of the global LIS market, followed by hardware and services. The software segment witnessed a CAGR of 7.2% during the period 2011 to 2014, the highest growth among all the components.

The LIS can be classified into web-based, cloud-based and on-premise, based on the mode of delivery. Web-based LIS is the preferred means of delivery as people now tend to access the laboratory reports through internet on their computers and smartphones. The on-premise delivery mode has witnessed slightly higher growth rate historically in European and Asia-Pacific markets, compared to the North American market. The cloud based technology is emerging at a fast rate and it is expected to overrun the growth of other methods.

The competition in the LIS market is tough and the market players are trying to sustain themselves by differentiating their LIS products from their competitors. STARLIMS Corporation, Sunquest Corporation, McKesson, LabWare and LabVantage are some of the leading market players offering LIS solutions.

