Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2024

A laboratory information system (LIS) is information tool that processes, stores and manages data from all stages of medical processes and tests. The stored information saved in LIS database for future reference. Basic laboratory information systems commonly have features that manage patient check in, order entry, specimen processing, result entry and patient demographics.

Scope of the Report:

The Major regions to produce Laboratory Information System (LIS) are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (W/O Japan) and Japan, which accounting for more than 90 % of sales value in total. North America is the largest sales region (sales value share 54.95%). Laboratory Information System (LIS) product demand is in a certain space, and the main consumer countries are moderately developed countries and developed countries.

The global leading players in this market are CompuGroup Medical, McKesson Corporation, SCC Soft Computer, Cerner Corporation, Sunquest Information Systems, Agfa HealthCare and Siemens Healthineers, which accounts for above 60% of total production value.

In the last few years, the total number of Laboratory Information System (LIS) developed by domestic manufacturers is limited. This shows that the efforts to develop new product in China is not enough, but also shows that the allocation space of domestic Laboratory Information System (LIS) still need to expand. There is still a big gap compared with the imported Laboratory Information System (LIS).

The global Laboratory Information System (LIS) market is valued at 840 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1300 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Laboratory Information System (LIS).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Laboratory Information System (LIS) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Laboratory Information System (LIS) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

CompuGroup Medical

McKesson Corporation

SCC Soft Computer

Cerner Corporation

Sunquest Information Systems

Agfa HealthCare

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex Corporation

A&T Corporation

Merge Healthcare

Orchard Software

Epic Systems

Medasys

Psyche Systems

GeniPulse Technologies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-premises LIS

Cloud-Based LIS

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospitals

Clinics

Independent Laboratories

Other

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Laboratory Information System (LIS) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Laboratory Information System (LIS) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Laboratory Information System (LIS) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Laboratory Information System (LIS) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Laboratory Information System (LIS) by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

