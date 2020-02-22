Laboratory Information System /LIS Market is projected to reach USD 2.66 billion by 2025

A laboratory information system (LIS) is a software system that records, manages, and stores data for clinical laboratories. A LIS has traditionally been most adept at sending laboratory test orders to lab instruments, tracking those orders, and then recording the results, typically to a searchable database. The standard LIS has supported the operations of public health institutions (like hospitals and clinics) and their associated labs by managing and reporting critical data concerning the status of infection, immunology, and care and treatment status of patients.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing cases of Chronic Diseases

1.2 Government support for Healthcare IT systems implementation

1.3 Need to enhance Lab efficiency

1.4 Cost cutting in Healthcare

1.5 Launching of new products

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High Cost of Lab Information system

2.2 Lack of IT Professionals

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Laboratory Information System/LIS, by Delivery Mode:

1.1 On Premise

1.2 Web Based

1.3 Cloud Based

2. Global Laboratory Information System/LIS, by Product:

2.1 Standard LIS

2.2 Integrated LIS

3. Global Laboratory Information System/LIS, by Component:

3.1 Services

3.2 Software

4. Global Laboratory Information System/LIS, by End User:

4.1 Hospital Laboratories

4.2 Independent Laboratories

4.3 Physician Office Laboratories

4.4 Other end users

5. Global Laboratory Information System/LIS, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Cerner Corporation

2. Mckesson Corporation

3. Sunquest Information Systems, Inc. (Acquired By Roper Technologies, Inc.)

4. EPIC Systems Corporation

5. Meditech (Medical Information Technology, Inc.)

6. Compugroup Medical AG

7. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (CPSI)

8. Merge Healthcare, Inc. (Subsidiary of International Business Machines (IBM) Corp.)

9. SCC Soft Computer

10. Orchard Software Corporation

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION OF GLOBAL LABORATORY INFORMATION SYSTEM/LIS

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources

4 GLOBAL LABORATORY INFORMATION SYSTEM /LIS OUTLOOK

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Framework

5 Global Laboratory Information System/LIS, by Delivery Mode:

5.1 On Premise

5.2 Web Based

5.3 Cloud Based

Continued…

