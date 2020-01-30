Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market is expected to reach 1300 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2019 and 2024 – by Players: CompuGroup Medical, McKesson Corporation, SCC Soft Computer, Cerner Corporation, Sunquest Information Systems, Agfa HealthCare, Siemens Healthineers

Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market 2019-2024 report offers a comprehensive valuation of the marketplace. It does so via in-depth comprehensions, grateful market growth by pursuing past developments, and studying the present situation and future forecasts based on progressive and likely areas. Each research report supports as a depository of analysis and data for each and every side of the industry, including but not limited to: Regional markets, types, applications, technology developments and the competitive landscape.

A laboratory information system (LIS) is information tool that processes, stores and manages data from all stages of medical processes and tests. The stored information saved in LIS database for future reference. Basic laboratory information systems commonly have features that manage patient check in, order entry, specimen processing, result entry and patient demographics.

Top Most Companies: CompuGroup Medical, McKesson Corporation, SCC Soft Computer, Cerner Corporation, Sunquest Information Systems, Agfa HealthCare, Siemens Healthineers, Sysmex Corporation, A&T Corporation, Merge Healthcare, Orchard Software, Epic Systems, Medasys, Psyche Systems, GeniPulse Technologies

Report Detail

Reports Intellect projects detail Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market based on elite players, present, past and futuristic data which will offer as a profitable guide for all Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market competitors. The overall analysis Advanced Digital Farming covers an overview of the industry policies, the cost structure of the products available in the market, and their manufacturing chain.

In the last few years, the total number of Laboratory Information System (LIS) developed by domestic manufacturers is limited. This shows that the efforts to develop new product in China is not enough, but also shows that the allocation space of domestic Laboratory Information System (LIS) still need to expand. There is still a big gap compared with the imported Laboratory Information System (LIS).

The global Laboratory Information System (LIS) market is valued at 840 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1300 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2019 and 2024.

Product Type Coverage:- On-premises LIS, Cloud-Based LIS

Product Application Coverage:- Hospitals, Clinics, Independent Laboratories, Other

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

