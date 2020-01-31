Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 115 pages with table and figures in it.

A Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), is a software-based laboratory and information management system that offers a set of key features that support a modern laboratory’s operations. Key features include workflow and data tracking support, flexible architecture, and smart data exchange interfaces and more. The features and uses of a LIMS have evolved over the years from simple sample tracking to an enterprise resource planning tool that manages multiple aspects of laboratory informatics. The LIMS is an evolving concept, with new features and functionality being added often. In this report, the software and service are both counted.

This report studies the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Scope of the Report:

The global revenue of Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market was valued at USD 531.83 million in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 562.2 million by 2016. USA took the largest global revenue share in Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market. The major chemical customers are Dow, DuPont, Eastman, DSM etc. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market for Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) services during the forecast period. In Asia/Pacific the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Solutions market is expected to grow to 15%~20%, especially, in China and India. The Japan Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market sales revenue in 2015 is estimated at US $ 58.05 Million.

Thermo Fisher and LabWare captured the top two sales value share spots in the Japan Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market in 2015. Thermo Fisher dominated with 46.79% percent revenue share, followed by LabWare with 25.96 % percent revenue share.

The Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market is highly competitive, rapidly changing, and significantly affected by new product introductions and the market activities of other industry participants. Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) providers face competition from the customers’ internal information technology departments as well as Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) competitors. Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) service providers much provide a value-added product that is easy to install and cost effective.

According to QYR, Healthcare Industries, Pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, Biobanks/biorepositories, Contract Services Organizations (CROs and CMOs) and Environmental Testing Laboratories covered over 66 % of the Japan market share in 2015, and is projected to dominate the market over the estimated period. These sector is likely to rise at a CAGR of 6.72 % from 2016 to 2021.

Request a sample copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/598996

The global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market is valued at 66 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 94 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Thermo Fisher

LabWare

Abbott (STARLIMS)

NIPPON (SimpLabo)

Labworks (PerkinElmer)

LabVantage Solutions

Browse full table of contents and data tables at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Laboratory-Information-Management-System-LIMS-Market-2019-by-Company-Regions-Type-and-Application-Forecast-to-2024.html

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-premise LIMS

Cloud-based LIMS

Remotely hosted LIMS

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Healthcare Industries

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries

Biobanks/biorepositories

Contract Services Organizations (CROs and CMOs)

Academic research institutes

Petrochemical Refineries and Oil and Gas Industries

Chemical Industries

Food and Beverage and Agricultural Industries

Environmental Testing Laboratories

Highlights of the Global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Order a Purchase Report Copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/598996

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr.Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070(U.S)

+44-20-3290-4151(U.K)

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook