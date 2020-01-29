L-Citrulline Market 2019: Increasing Demand and Global Industry Current Scenario 2026

Global L-Citrulline Market, By Application (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Agricultural/Animal Feed, Others), Type (Powder, Crystal), Classification (Food Grade, Medical Grade), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global L-Citrulline Market

Global L-Citrulline Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 29.64 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 48.14 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in awareness regarding the benefits of l-citrulline and rising levels of adoption of the product.

Market Definition: Global L-Citrulline Market

L-citrulline can be defined as a naturally occurring amino acid compound, which is produced naturally by the human body and found in some food ingredients as well. Our bodies use l-citrulline and convert it into l-arginine and nitric oxide for their consumption. These products are used to improve the athletic performance of the individuals and various other bodily functions.

Market Drivers:

High levels of adoption as a nutritional supplement of the product is expected to be driving the market growth

Increase in adoption of the product from the various industries is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of growth from the feed industry is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global L-Citrulline Market

By Application

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Agricultural/Animal Feed

Others

By Type

Powder

Crystal

By Classification

Food Grade

Medical Grade

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, CJ CheilJedang Corp. announced their intentions for the initiation of a production line solely focused on the production of l-arginine and l-citrulline in the production plant situated at Jombang, Indonesia.

In April 2017, KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO.LTD. announced the launch of an amino acid blend known as “Setria Performance Blend”, which includes l-citrulline and is aimed at improving the production of nitric oxide (NO) in the body. This product is expected to have major demand from the sports nutrition.

Competitive Analysis: Global L-Citrulline Market

Global l-citrulline market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of l-citrulline market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global L-Citrulline Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in l-citrulline market are

KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO.LTD.,

Merck KGaA,

TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd.,

Newseed Chemical Co. Limited,

Nutra Green Biotechnology Co.Ltd.,

MH2 BIOCHEMICAL,

Alfa Aesar,

abcr GmbH,

SERVA Electrophoresis GmbH,

DingKang Pharmaceuticals Ltd,

CJ CheilJedang Corp.

Research Methodology: Global L-Citrulline Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

