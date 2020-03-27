Kraft Paper Market – End-use Industries seeking Environmental-Friendly Packaging Benefits

The global kraft paper market features an increasingly dynamic landscape. Several players are focused on constantly unveiling new packaging solutions made from the kraft process, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR). These solutions are aimed at meeting the current diversity of functional needs of end-use industries. A few corrugated packaging companies, such as WestRock Company, have galvanized employee resource groups (ERG) to come up with cutting-edge solutions in the global kraft paper market, observes TMR.

Numerous players are also investing in research and development activities to gain a competitive edge over their rivals in the kraft paper market. Analysts also see some well-entrenched players focusing on sustainable packaging solutions made from kraft paper. Names of such companies include Mondi Group, Georgia Pacific LLC, Billerudkorsnas AB, International Paper, Stora Enso, Kapstone Paper & Packaging, and Smurfit Kappa Group Plc.

The global kraft paper market stood at approximately US$14.819 bn in 2017. The global kraft paper market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2018–2026.

Among the broad grade types, bleached kraft paper will clock a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2026, and will serve a substantial share of consumer demand. On the other hand, unbleached kraft paper is projected to contribute promising revenues to the global kraft paper market till 2026. The type is extensively used in industrial applications that need the packaging of bulky and heavy goods.

Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to rise at an attractive growth rate in the global kraft paper market during 2018–2026. The growth is riding high on the back of rapid growth in several end-use industries, notably burgeoning use of packaging made from kraft paper in food and beverages applications.

Changing Functional Criteria in Packaging Applications set Pace for Innovations

Expansion in the global kraft paper market rides on the back of constant developments in the packaging industry. Emerging variety of applications are served by the packaging products made from paper board and sack paper. Manufacturers in the global kraft paper market develop products that can meet the varying needs of flexibility, strength, and barrier protection.