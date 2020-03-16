Kosher Salt Market is Set for a Rapid Industry Growth and is Expected to Reach USD 1.90 Bn by 2025

Recent Research and the Current Scenario as well as Future Market Potential of ” Kosher Salt Market in Global Industry: Market Development, Analysis and Overview 2019 “globally.

Global Kosher Salt Industry was valued at USD 1.10 Billion in the year 2019. Global Kosher Salt Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.01% from 2019 to reach USD 1.90 Billion by the year 2025. Kosher Salt is a type of edible salt with large granular size. It is named after the process of koshering meat. It does not contain any additives, except the iodine, which is also found in common salt. It is used especially to draw out blood from the meat, to make it kosher. The salt remains on the surface of the meat, and absorbs fluids from meat. The salt grains are then cleaned off with water. Kosher Salt is found in various crystal shapes such as cubes, flat plate-like, and hollow pyramidal.

The demand for the Kosher Salt industry is expected to rise globally, owing to various factors such as the rise in acceptance, higher absorption rate, growing awareness about health, and ease of use. However, low solubility restrains the growth of the market. Moreover, the rise in consumption of meat is projected to increase the need for kosher globally; this opens new opportunities in the market.

Major market players in Kosher Salt Industry are Morton Salt Inc., Flavor Delite Inc., San Francisco Slat Company, Marblehead Salt Co., Redmont Inc., Cargill Inc., Qingdao Huifenghe Msg Co. Ltd., Thai Refined Salt Co. Ltd., K+S Windsor Salt Ltd., Saltworks Inc., Natural Minerals, and Other major players included in the Report.

Kosher Salt Industry Segmentation:

Kosher Salt Industry Overview, By Product Type

l Kosher Salt Flakes

l Smoked Kosher Salt

l Kosher Salt Crystals

Kosher Salt Industry Overview, By End User

l Retail

l Food Service Companies

l Food & Beverage Manufacturers

Kosher Salt Industry Overview, By Packaging Material Type

l Cardboard

l Plastic

l Others

Kosher Salt Industry Overview, By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Table of Content:

Global “Global Kosher Salt Market” Research Report 2019-2024

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Kosher Salt International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Kosher Salt

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Kosher Salt Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Kosher Salt Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis

Chapter 9: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Kosher Salt Market

Chapter 10: Development Trend of Kosher Salt Industry 2019-2024

Chapter 11: Industry Chain Suppliers of Kosher Salt with Contact Information

Chapter 12: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Kosher Salt

Chapter 13: Conclusion of the Global Kosher Salt Market Research Report