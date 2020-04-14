Kombucha Market: By Type, Distribution Channel, Geographic Segmentation, Competition Landscape, Industry Trends, Size, Trends, Key Players and Forecast to 2023

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The global Kombucha Market was worth USD 0.54 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 4.00 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.03% during the forecast period. One of the essential drivers for this market is the ascent in the acknowledgment levels of fermented beverages and its use as a contrasting option to soda among purchasers. Fermented beverages have turned out to be well known among buyers in the previous couple of years inferable from the expanding enthusiasm for conventional methods of food preservation. Kombucha is one of the conventional refreshments rich in probiotics and micronutrients. Therefore, consumers are choosing beverages with kombucha as a primary ingredient. Additionally, naturally-carbonated fizzy bubbles that make it an extraordinary sound contrasting option to soda. These favorable circumstances of kombucha will boost the development in the worldwide kombucha market amid the conjecture time frame.

Type Outlook and Trend Analysis

On the basis of type the market is segmented into Organic and non-organic. Amid 2016, the organic kombucha ruled the kombucha market and represented a significant share of the overall industry. The expanding consciousness among consumers with the negative effects of synthetic items on health and the earth is the central point in charge of the predominance of this portion in the worldwide market.

Distributional channel Outlook and Trend Analysis

On the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented into convenience stores, food and drink specialty stores and supermarkets. The supermarket section is foreseen to rule the kombucha market amid the gauge time frame. Factors, for example, in-store advancements by retailers and the accessibility of value correlations have been vital elements driving the development of this fragment in the kombucha market.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

Geographically, the Americas represented the most extreme share of the market amid 2016 and will keep on dominating the market for the following couple of years. Kombucha is used and perceived for its stimulating characteristics and other medical advantages. In North American nations, kombucha tea is expended all the time by artists and expert competitors, arthritis pains and they frequently report less muscle strains.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are Reed’s, Equinox Kombucha, American Brewing Company Inc, Millennium Products, WILD TONIC, Oregonic Tonic LLC and KeVita. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

The Kombucha Market is segmented as follows-

By Type:

Organic

Non-organic

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets

Convenience stores

Food and drink specialty stores

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others

Some of the key questions answered by the report are:

What was the market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2023?

What will be the industry market growth from 2015 to 2023?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?

What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?

Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?