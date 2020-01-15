Know What Makes Aromatic Solvents Market A Booming Industry which Is Growing at a Rapid Pace during the forecast period 2014-2024

Aromatic solvents find wide application in printing inks, paints, coatings, and adhesives. Besides, they are used in the extraction and degreasing agents for metals and as chemical intermediates, such as toluene diisocynate, in various industrial processes. In recent years, the aromatic solvents market has witnessed significant growth in developing countries, such as India and China, primarily due to the growth in construction activities and the increasing demand for automobiles. Moreover, rapid urbanization and industrialization across the world has contributed considerably to the market growth.

Based on application, the aromatic solvents market is classified into printing inks, adhesives, paints and coatings, and cleaners and degreasers. Among these, printing inks are expected to be the largest application area of these solvents during the forecast period. This can be mainly attributed to the increasing demand for these solvents in the textile industry of developing countries. The trend of apparel customization is primarily influencing the demand for these solvents in the textile companies of China and India. The packaging industry is also contributing to the growth of the aromatic solvents industry due to the rapid increase in the demand for packaging products for food and beverages

Aromatic solvents are solvents that contain an aromatic ring in their chemical structure. They are primarily used as solvents and diluents in various industries and are mainly manufactured as a by-product after the distillation of crude oil. Besides, they are used as corrosion inhibitors in the oil and gas industry. In the report, the aromatic solvents market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography.

On the basis of type, the global aromatic solvents market is categorized into xylene, toluene, and ethyl benzene. Among these, xylene is anticipated to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period, owing to its high solvency power and wide usage in various applications. For instance, it is a primary component of terephthalic acid, which is used in the manufacturing of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic bottles. Besides, xylene is employed in the leather and rubber industries and also makes for an important raw material for paints and inks.

