Know the Growth Factor of Cognitive Analytics Market Outlook & Forecast 2019

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Cognitive Analytics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

The healthcare and life sciences industry is estimated to have the largest share of the cognitive analytics market in 2017. Cognitive analytics enables organizations in the healthcare and life sciences industry to accelerate scientific discoveries, transform clinical trials, and improve the execution and engagement for better treatment and care management, leading to the high adoption of the technology in this industry.

Organizations are deploying cognitive analytics solutions, either on-premises or on-demand (cloud). The demand for cloud-based cognitive analytics solutions is expected to grow at a higher rate. Due to the scalability and agility of cloud-based technologies, more enterprises are proactively adopting cloud-based cognitive analytics solutions to avail the cost-saving benefits and increase their operational efficiency.

In 2018, the global Cognitive Analytics market size was 1800 million US$ and it is expected to reach 14800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 30.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cognitive Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cognitive Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Amazon Web Services

Google

Microsoft

Oracle

SAS Institute

Intel

Cisco Systems

Nokia

HPE

Nuance Communications

Ipsoft

Narrative Science

Sinequa

Persado

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Managed services

Professional services

Consulting services

Deployment and integration

Support and maintenance

Market segment by Application, split into

Asset maintenance

Fraud and risk management

Customer analysis and personalization

Sales and marketing management

Supply chain management

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

