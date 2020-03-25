Know About Breathable Membranes Market Growth Scenario and Market Perspective with Study of Top Players & Revenue to Significant Growth Forecasts By 2024

The global breathable membranes market is expected to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period (2017-2023) due to increasing focus on water-proofing the buildings in a cost-effective way thereby, safeguarding building materials from getting eroded by water vapors. The stringent government norms on minimizing the energy consumption of buildings is expected to create huge demand opportunities in the global breathable membranes market during the forecast period.

The demand for breathable membranes is forecasted to grow during the forecast period due to rapid growth in the global construction industry, increasing government initiatives over the safeguarding of construction and rising awareness about the safety. The global breathable membranes market is categorized on the basis of raw materials, end use and region.

Based on application, the global breathable membranes market can be categorized as pitched roof and timbre-framed walls. Pitched roof is expected to contribute to the largest application segment during the forecast period due to the increasing EU regulations focusing on minimizing the energy consumption in the region, growing focus towards the development of more energy-efficient building construction methods and increasing roofing activities during extreme cold conditions..

Western Europe is expected to dominate the global breathable membranes market due to increasing demand for high-quality products with superior prolonged UV resistance property and airtightness characteristics, rising population and huge demand in timber frame construction industry. Asia-Pacific excluding Japan is likely to witness significant growth in the global breathable membranes market on account of the rapid rate of urbanization.

Based on the raw material, the breathable membranes market can be segmented into polyethylene and polypropylene. Polyethylene (PE) based breathable membrane is expected to contribute significantly to the global breathable membranes market during the forecast period on account of the excellent properties such as resistance to prolonged UV radiation and water, and increasing demand in the pitched roof applications.

The key players operating in the global breathable membranes market are E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Cosella-Dörken Products Inc., Soprema, Inc, GAF, Saint-Gobain SA, Kingspan Group Plc and Riwega S.r.l.