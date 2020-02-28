Knee Replacement Market 2015 Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2025 | FMI Report

Rapidly increasing geriatric population coupled with growing prevalence of the degenerative disease has been stimulating the growth of knee replacement market. Technologically advanced implant material coupled with development of the customized replacement implants has been forecasted to gain significant traction in knee replacement market. Growing awareness regarding the advantages of knee replacement has resulted in increased number of adult population undergoing early knee replacement surgeries. Rising demand for usage of 3D technology is anticipated to significantly drive the revenue growth of knee replacement market.

Steady development in the reimbursement scenario coupled with growing government initiatives has led to reduced cost of the knee replacement surgeries, thereby providing beneficial impacts on the growth of knee replacement market. Partial knee replacement procedure is expected to gain significant traction in the forthcoming years owing to growing surgical need for only damaged knee component together with least erosion of the healthy tissues.

Ambulatory surgical centers are anticipated to contribute significantly towards the growth of knee replacement market in the forthcoming years owing on account of low costs associated with the surgery as well as rapidly increasing immediate need in the facility for timely processes without long delays, thereby benefitting in expansion of customer-base. In addition, personalized care offerings by the ambulatory healthcare facilities further drives the demand for ambulatory surgical center

Knee Replacement is the common joint replacement surgery that are undertaken for patients with knee damaging diseases such as osteoarthritis, post-traumatic arthritis or rheumatoid arthritis. The rising number of elderly patients followed by the increasing number of surgeries undertaken is anticipated to grow the global knee replacement market. The surgical procedure of knee replacement is inclusive of various steps taken to implant the artificial device and replacement of the damaged knee. There are many different types of implants – which are made of metal alloys, ceramic material, or strong plastic parts.

Knee replacement is one of the most effective and widely used ways to relieve the knee arthritis pain. Technological advancements in the knee replacement market such as minimal invasive surgery, improved implant materials and their success rates are allowing even the younger population to undergo knee replacement surgery ultimately driving the global knee replacement market significantly. The global knee replacement market is also promoted by the technologies such as 3D printed knee implants which is being manufactured by the U.S. based medical company ConforMIS.

The emerging knee replacement market has been experiencing a phase of new product development and technological advancements due to greater demand. The manufacturing companies are raising their respective market share with aggressive marketing activities and growing awareness among people.

Knee Replacement Market: Drivers & Restraints

The knee implants market is expected to grow due to several factors such as increasing rate of old-age diseases like osteoporosis, diabetes, obesity, arthritis; ageing population and sports-related injuries. Conversely due to existing and upcoming advance technologies such as minimal invasive surgery and better implant materials are making it more widely accepted even by the younger populace.

Despite of being widely used procedure for curing extremely debilitating diseases, such as osteoarthritis, the global knee replacement market is facing some challenges such as economic slowdown that is preventing the market from growing. Some of the other growth restraining factors of the global knee replacement market can be high surgery cost, increasing competition, increasing number of OEM’s in the market and growing awareness for some non-surgical treatment methods such as exercises, weight loss, walking aids, shoe inserts and pain killer medicines.

Knee Replacement Market: Segmentation

By product type, the global knee replacement market is segmented as follows:

Primary Knee Replacement (Further segmented as below) Primary Cemented Knee Replacement Primary Cementless Knee Replacement

Partial Knee Replacement

Revision Knee Replacement

Knee Replacement Market: Region-wise Outlook

The knee replacement market is expected to register a favourable growth for the forecast period, 2015?2025. The North America and Europe are projected to endure control on the global knee replacement market followed by Asia and Middle East. Europe and North America are expected to register a double digit growth in forecasted period. The demand for knee replacement surgery devices in surging across Asian regions. The factors contributing to the rising demand in APAC are growing awareness for the possible treatments, increasing number of elderly population and following patients with knee joint afflictions.

The developing regions such as India and China are projected to be potentially growing in global knee replacement market with reference to the increasing demand for knee implant products holding the fact that these procedures and devices, that were considered unaffordable about a decade ago, are within financial reach of India’s and China’s growing middle classes.

Knee Replacement Market: Key Players

The global knee replacement market is consolidated. Some of the key players in the market are Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Holdings, Smith & Nephew Plc, DePuy Companies, Inc, Wright Medical Group, Inc, Biomet, Inc., Exactech. and B. Braun Melsungen AG.