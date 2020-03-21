Knee Arthrodesis Implant Market 2019 Emerging Trends, Development, Key Players and Forecast of Industry till 2028

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Knee Arthrodesis Implant Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

Knee arthrodesis is one of the surgical treatment option used for patients with damaged and painful knee due to failed knee arthroplasty, posttraumatic arthritis, periarticular tumor, and chronic sepsis. Knee arthrodesis is considered as last option for to damage knee management. The procedure involves external fixation, internal fixation by compression plates, and intramedullary fixation with a modular nail, and antegrade nailing. Moreover, allograft or autograft might require to augment fusion. The most common methods of knee arthrodesis include use of intramedullary nails, external fixation, and compression plates. Apart from joint pains and failed surgeries knee arthrodesis can also be performed for preferred cosmetic appearance.

Knee Arthrodesis Implant Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growth of global knee arthrodesis implant market is attributed to the growing incidence orthopedic disease, growing number of joint reconstruction and pain management surgeries. In addition, the rising number of geriatric population with joint pains, bone disorders and damage joints is contributing towards the market growth. However, the knee arthrodesis is no more limited to geriatric population, sedentary lifestyle and failed reconstruction surgeries leads to the increase in number of knee arthrodesis. Moreover, increasing popularity of minimally invasive surgeries is one of the prime factors responsible for the market growth. On the other hand, several product recall and associated complication are likely to hinder the market to certain extent. Additionally, stringent government regulations of minimally invasive Knee arthrodesis implant limits the market growth.

Knee Arthrodesis Implant Market: Segmentation

The global market for knee arthrodesis implant market is segmented on the basis of product type, techniques, end user, and geography.

Based on product type, the global Knee arthrodesis implant market is segmented into following:

Standard Implants

Extended Implants

Customized Implants

Based on techniques, the global knee arthrodesis implant market is segmented into following:

Intramedullary Nails Long Intramedullary Nail Short Intramedullary Nail

External Fixation Monoplanar fixation Biplanar fixation

Compression Plates

Based on implantation techniques, the global knee arthrodesis implant market is segmented into following

Cemented implantation

Cementless implantation

Based on end user, the global knee arthrodesis implant market is segmented into following:

Hospitals & Clinics

Emergency Service Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care Settings

Based on Regions, the global knee arthrodesis implant market is segmented into following:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Knee Arthrodesis Implant Market: Overview

Development of advanced but low cost knee arthrodesis implant will pave the road for new entrants. The upcoming research and development activities will open a new avenue and extraordinary opportunities for knee arthrodesis implant manufacturing companies. The cost of knee arthrodesis implant is currently high owing to incorporation of advanced technologies and complex consumer’s requirements. However, many Chinese manufacturers are now coming up with the low cost devices. Thus, the price of these devices is expected to decrease as compared to the branded products in coming years.

Knee Arthrodesis Implant Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, the global knee arthrodesis implant market is segmented into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Among all the regions, North America would dominate the global knee arthrodesis implant market and is anticipated to lead the marker throughout the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative knee arthrodesis implant market due to the growing incidences of joint dislocation and other related orthopedic disorders and increasing adoption of minimally invasive joint reconstruction surgeries.

Knee Arthrodesis Implant Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global knee arthrodesis implant market are Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corp, B. Braun Melsungen AG, MicroPort Scientific Corp, Exactech Inc, DePuy Synthes, Merete GmbH, and Wright Medical Group, Inc, among others.

