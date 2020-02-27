Klebsiella Infections Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018

Klebsiella infections include different types of infections like bloodstream infections; pneumonia; wound or surgical site infections; and meningitis, caused by the Klebsiella bacteria. The symptoms associated with these infections are high fevers, chills, cough, and shortness of breath.

Hospitalized patients undergoing treatment for other conditions may be susceptible to these infections. In healthcare settings, patients who require long courses of antibiotics, or are treated with devices like ventilators or intravenous catheters are at a high risk of developing these infections.

Although these infections are often treated with antibiotics, but some Klebsiella bacteria may be resistant to certain types of antibiotics. Arsanis Inc. is in the process of developing ASN300 as a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of Klebsiella infections.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

