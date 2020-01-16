Kiosk Market – Rise in Demand for Automated and Self-service Kiosk Solutions from Industries

According to a new report on the kiosk market published by Transparency Market Research, the global kiosk market is expected to reach a value of US$ 120,286.9 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018 to 2026. According to the report, the global market is projected to continue to be influenced by a number of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors. In terms of type, the self-service kiosk segment is anticipated to expand in the coming years.

Rise in Demand for Automated and Self-service Kiosk Solutions from Industries

The demand for kiosk has increased significantly in recent years. The retail, education, and transportation sectors are prominent end-users of kiosks. The demand for kiosks in the e-commerce and retail sectors is expected to rise during the forecast period. There has been a substantial increase in the deployment of self-service kiosks/interactive kiosks. This is attributed to the simplified operations of these kiosks. In the advertising sector, the demand for information kiosks is anticipated to be significant. In the transportation sector, the demand for interactive kiosks has increased over the past few years, especially within airports. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. These kiosks play a key role in speeding up processes related to enquiry and help avoid delays and long queues at airports. Check-in and baggage handling activities are expected to increase during the forecast period. Kiosks help passengers and airlines to speed up processes and reduce workload.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific held a prominent share of the kiosk market in 2017. North America constitutes a key market share, and the market in the region is anticipated to expand at a robust pace during the forecast period. The market in Middle East & Africa and South America is expected to expand at a steady growth rate as compared to the market in other regions of the world.

Kiosk Market Analysis:

The global kiosk market has been segmented based on type, screen size, screen type, end-use, and geography. Demand for drink and food vending machines is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. Japan is estimated to have the highest density of vending machines. Vending machines are currently undergoing a digital transformation. With the advent of Internet of Things (IoT), the demand for connected vending machines has increased significantly. Demand for healthy vended food, advanced technology, and reduced equipment costs are key factors driving demand for vending machines. Asia Pacific and North America are expected to propel demand for vending machines over the forecast period. Demand for ATMs is projected to continue to be significant in the banking and financial services sector. The demand for ATMs is expected to be high in the regions of North America and Asia Pacific in the coming years.