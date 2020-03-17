Kidney Transplant Rejection Therapeutics – Pipeline Analysis 2018

Kidney transplant rejection occurs due to an immune response toward the foreign antigens from the donor kidney. It is categorized into three different types; hyper-acute, acute, and chronic kidney transplant rejection.

Download the sample report @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/request-sample/1050

Immunosuppressants are commonly prescribed to suppress the immune system, allowing the kidney to function in the recipient. Some other factors that may contribute to kidney transplant rejection are blood clot after surgery, fluid collection and pressure around kidneys, kidney infections, and complications due to donor kidney.

Get the detailed analysis @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/report/kidney-transplant-rejection-therapeutics-pipeline-analysis

TxCell SA is in the process of developing TX200 as a CAR-Treg transplantation therapy for the prevention of graft rejection in the context of solid organ transplantation (SOT) including heart, kidney, and lung. Medeor Therapeutics Inc. is also involved in this pipeline.

Make enquiry before purchase @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/enquiry/1050

The company is engaged in the development of stem cell-based therapy, called MDR-101, that will help to eliminate the need for immunosuppressive drugs in genetically matched kidney transplant patients.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

About Us:

Pharma Proff, is a frontline market intelligence and consulting solutions provider catering to the information and data needs of burgeoning sectors across the world, including pharmaceutical and healthcare. With meticulously curated research reports on the industry landscape, we empower companies in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors to make informed business decisions and base their marketing strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Pharma Proff

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.pharmaproff.com