Kidney Transplant Market Import-Export Ratio, Share, Expansion Rate Forecast To 2021

Kidney transplant is the most commonly conducted transplant surgery worldwide. It has gained widespread popularity by improving the outcome of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients. With advances in kidney transplant methods and improvement in transplant success, a kidney transplant is now widely considered to be the best way of treating chronic kidney disease for many people. As the number of organ donors is increasing, an increase in transplant procedures is bound to happen. However, due to costlier procedure the market shift is expected to occur in Asian countries where medical tourism is being promoted.

Kidney Transplant Performed Analysis: United States is the leading kidney transplant performed with more than 40% share in 2015. The number of Kidney transplant done in 10 countries covered in the report was more than 40 Thousand in 2015. Brazil is the second leading kidney transplant performed country with more than 10% share. United Kingdom stands at the 3rd position in kidney transplant number. France and Mexico stand at the 4th and 5th place respectively in 2015.

Kidney Transplant Market Analysis: United States is the leading market for kidney transplant in 10 countries covered being followed by France. Spain stands at the 3rd position followed by Germany. Japan and Italy are competing very closely with each other to capture the maximum market share.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry–validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides the number of kidney transplant, as well as market and market shares of Kidney Transplant market. The report entails major organ transplant (immunosuppressant) drug sales analysis. This report also covers key development, drivers and challenges of Kidney Transplant market.

The 10 countries covered in the report are analysed from two viewpoints:

1. Number of Kidney Transplant Performed (2008 – 2021)

2. Kidney Transplant Market (2008 – 2021)

Based on geographical distribution, the Kidney Transplant market is categorized into following sub-markets:

1. United States

2. Germany

3. France

4. Italy

5. United Kingdom

6. Japan

7. Argentina

8. Mexico

9. Spain

10. Brazil

Organ Transplantation Immunosuppressive/Rejection Drugs Analysis in the report are as follows

1. Cellcept (Mycophenolate Mofetil)

2. Prograf(Tacrolimus)

3. Rapamune (Sirolimus)

4. Myfortic (Mycophenolic Acid)

5. Neoral / Sandimmune (Cyclosporine)

6. Zortress / Certican (Everolimus)

