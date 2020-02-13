Kidney Failure Treatment Market Latest Innovations, Future Scope and Market Trends

Kidney failure is the last stage in a chronic kidney disorder where the kidneys fail to purify the blood enough to for the patient to survive longer. In kidney failure, the kidneys lose the ability to filter impurities in the blood, which leads to the accumulation of unwanted toxic bodies in the blood. Diabetes and high blood pressure are leading causes of kidney failure across the globe. Kidney failure may also occur due to exposure to toxic environmental pollutants, consumption of high dose medications, drug and alcohol addiction, severe dehydration, and kidney trauma. The common symptoms of kidney failure include reduced amount of urine; swelling of the legs, hands, and eyes; drowsiness; and fatigue. There is no permanent cure for kidney failure, but certain treatment options are available to increase the quality of life and lifespan of the patient. The treatment options for kidney failure include hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and kidney transplant.

The global kidney failure treatment market is projected to expand significantly during the forecast period due to the high prevalence and incidence rate of chronic kidney disorders across the globe. For instance, the national kidney foundation has estimated that around 10% of the global population is affected by chronic kidney disorders and more than 2 million people are receiving dialysis treatment or kidney transplants. Thus, a large population base with kidney failure across the globe is projected to be the leading driver of the global kidney failure treatment market during the forecast period. High per capita health care expenditure in developed countries, availability of technologically advanced hemodialysis systems, and favorable medical reimbursement in developed countries are likely to boost the market during the forecast period. Moreover, rise in demand for dialysis centers in countries such as India, China, Brazil, South Korea, etc. is estimated to drive the kidney failure treatment market. However, high cost of hemodialysis procedures and shortages of dialysis centers in underdeveloped countries are expected to restrain the kidney failure treatment market during the forecast period.

The global kidney failure treatment market can be segmented based on treatment, end-user, and region. In terms of treatment, the market can be divided into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. In hemodialysis treatment, the patient’s blood is removed from the body and is filtered through dialysis machines. Dialyzers are used to clean and purify the blood, and it is sent back to the patient. Hemodialysis treatment increases the patient’s lifespan and is not the complete cure for kidney failure. Hemodialysis treatment is projected to dominate the global kidney failure treatment market by the end of 2026. In peritoneal dialysis treatment, the dialysate solution is used to purify the blood at the lining of the abdomen called as peritoneum. In terms of end-user, the global market can be segmented into hospitals, dialysis centers, and home health care. The hospitals segment is projected to dominate the global kidney failure treatment market in the next few years. The dialysis centers segment is projected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the global kidney failure treatment market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are estimated to account for a major share of the global market, owing to a large population base with kidney failure, rise in the incidence rates of lifestyle related disorders, well-established health care facilities, and early adoption of technologically advanced hemodialysis systems in the region. The kidney failure treatment market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period, owing to high prevalence of chronic kidney disorders in highly populous countries such as India and China, rapidly changing health care systems, initiatives adopted by governments in the region to improve overall health care, and increased per capita health care expenditure. Moreover, increased investments by leading global dialysis service providers in the region are likely to contribute to the growth of the kidney failure treatment market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

A strategy of business expansion in emerging markets is being adopted by leading players operating the global kidney failure treatment market. Key players operating in the global kidney failure treatment market include DaVita, Inc, NephroCare (part of Fresenius Medical Care), NephroPlus, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Apex Kidney Care, Apollo Hospitals, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Baxter International, JMS Co. Ltd., and Gambro.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

