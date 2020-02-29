Kidney Dialysis Machines Market Reaching at US$ 22,917.7 Million Investment to 2024 – Study by Hemodialysis Dialysis, Kidney Diseases, Diabetes and Renal Replacement

Global kidney dialysis machines market be segmented to product type, end-user & geography. In terms by product type, market be classified into hemodialysis equipment & peritoneal dialysis.

The global kidney dialysis equipment market is segmented into in – center dialysis center and home care settings. The in–center dialysis center segment dominated the global kidney dialysis equipment market, in terms of revenue, in 2017. Based on geography, the global kidney dialysis equipment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The global kidney dialysis equipment market has been segmented on the basis of type, apparatus type, and end-user. On the basis of type, the market has been classified as hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT). Hemodialysis is segmented into conventional hemodialysis, short daily hemodialysis, and nocturnal hemodialysis.

The global Kidney Dialysis Machines market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Kidney Dialysis Machines by product, region and application. The peritoneal dialysis equipment segment can be further split into peritoneal dialysis machine, concentrators & solutions, and catheters & tubing.

Kidney dialysis Machines market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The kidney dialysis Machines market in the Middle East and Africa has been segmented into the Middle East and Africa. On the basis of end-user, the market has been classified into hospitals, clinics, in-center dialysis settings, home care, and ambulatory services.

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

– Hospital

– Clinics

– Nursing Home

The hemodialysis equipment segment is further sub-segmented into hemodialysis machine, dialyzer, blood line systems and concentrators & solutions. The peritoneal dialysis equipment segment can be further split into peritoneal dialysis machine, concentrators & solutions, and catheters & tubing.

Top Company profiles added in Kidney Dialysis Machines are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Sorin Group, Asahi Kasei Medical, Baxter International, DaVita Kidney Care, Diaverum, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, JMS Co Ltd, Kawasumi Laboratories, Medical Components, Medivators, Nikkiso Group, Nipro Diagnostics, NxStage Medical, Rockwell Medical Technologies, Teleflex Medical, Terumo Corporation and Toray Medical.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

