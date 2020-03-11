Kick Boxing Equipment Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2022

A recently published report by This Research Report offers an in-depth analysis on the global kick boxing equipment market for the forecast period 2017 to 2022. The report encompasses all developments and trends that are playing an important role in expansion of the market.

Highlighting various opportunities, drivers, and restraints influencing the market growth, our study provides an integrated perspective on growth of the kick boxing equipment market in terms of revenue, across different geographical regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Kick Boxing Equipment Market: Dynamics

In this section, the report lists major trends impacting demand for kick boxing equipment worldwide. One of the major trends observed in the global kick boxing equipment market is innovations in headgear. An imperative protective gear, headgear currently available in the market are incapable of providing entire prevention against head injuries such as concussions, thereby necessitating an increased focus on more innovations in head protective gear. Lethal injuries incurred by kick boxing participants during matches have spurred the necessity for innovative headgear ensuring complete protection. Numerous vendors have already commenced introducing innovative products associated with protective headgears.

This section of the report showcases factors affecting market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the current as well as the future market scenario. The research also renders the porter’s five forces analysis, and value chain analysis for the global kick boxing equipment market.

The market data estimated are outcomes of our analysts’ primary interviews, in-depth secondary research, and reviews from the in-house expert panel. Analysis of the derived market estimates has been done by considering impact of different, social, economic, political, legal, and technological factors, coupled with present market dynamics influencing the market growth.

Kick Boxing Equipment Market: Segmentation

The report categorizes the global kick boxing equipment market on the basis of buyer type, sales channel, and product type. Based on product type, the market is categorized into boxing pads, headgear, mouth guard, shin guards, hand wraps, punching bags, gloves, and ankle/knee/elbow guard. Among these, ankle/knee/elbow guard will continue to be the most attractive product, in terms of revenues.

Based on sales channel, the market is categorized into third party online sales channel, direct to customer online channel, direct to customer institutional channel, modern trade channel, franchised sports outlet, and independent sports outlet. Independent sports outlet, and franchised sports outlet will continue to be the largest sales channels for kick boxing equipment. Based on buyer type, the market is categorized into promotional, institutional, and individual buyer. Individual buyer will account for the largest revenues by the end of the forecast period.

Kick Boxing Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

In this section, the report offers competitive profiling of key players in the global kick boxing equipment market. Key business strategies adopted by these players, recent developments in the market, SWOT analysis, financials, and market positions of players have been included in TMR’s report. The global market for kick boxing equipment is highly fragmented, with presence of few well-established vendors. Key players profiled in this report include Fairtex, Twins Special Co. Ltd., Combat Sports Inc., King Professional, Title Boxing, LLC, Ringside, Inc., Ringside, Inc., Everlast Worldwide, Inc., Century LLC, and Adidas AG.