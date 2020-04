Keystroke Dynamics Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Reportocean.com “Keystroke Dynamics Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Keystroke Dynamics Market by Component (Software and Service), Type (Static Authentication and Continuous Authentication), Deployment Model (On-premise and Cloud), Application (Identity Proofing, Continuous Authentication, Risk & Compliance Management, Fraud Detection, and Prevention), Organization Size (SMBs and Large Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare, Government & Defense, Education, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Keystroke Dynamics Market Overview:

Keystroke dynamics is a type of behavioral biometrics used to verify the identity of an individual based on the manner and the rhythm of typing on a keyboard. The technology authenticates its users on different parameters such as patterns of rhythm, overall speed, common errors, and variations of speed moving between specific keys. This behavioral biometrics technology provides a new generation of user security solutions to different end-user industries. Growth in adoption of multi-modal biometrics solutions supported by the increase in the number of online transactions and rise in the number of frauds associated with it are some major key factors that drive the growth of the global keystroke dynamics market.

Continuous increase in IoT landscape and rise in demand for enhanced multi-modal biometric solutions boost the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness and performance & compatibility issues are some major factors that hinder the growth of the market. Furthermore, factors such as developments in the smartphone market in the developing economies and increase in the market of cloud-based keystroke dynamics solutions are expected to create remunerative opportunities for the market in the upcoming years.

The global keystroke dynamics market is segmented based on component, deployment model, application, organization size, industry vertical, authentication type, and region. Based on the component, the market is bifurcated into software and service. Based on the deployment model, it is divided into on-premise and Cloud-based. Based on application, it is fragmented into identity proofing, continuous authentication, risk & compliance management, fraud detection & prevention, and others. Based on organization size, it is divided into large enterprises and SMBs. According to industry vertical, it is classified into BFSI, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, government & defense, Education, and others. Depending on the authentication type, it is divided into static authentication and continuous authentication. Based on the region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global keystroke dynamics market is dominated by key players such as KeyTrak, Inc., TypingDNA, ID Control, BehavioSec Inc., Delfigo Security, Intensity Analytics, Authenware Corporation, Deepnet Security, SERBAN Biometrics, Daon, Inc., and others.

Key Benefits for Keystroke Dynamics Market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global keystroke dynamics market along with the current trends & future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2018 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

Keystroke Dynamics Key Market Segments:

By Component

Software

Service

By Authentication Type

Static Authentication

Continuous Authentication

By Deployment Model

On-premise

Cloud

By Application

Identity Proofing

Continuous Authentication

Risk and Compliance Management

Fraud Detection & Prevention

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

SMBs

By Industry-vertical

BFSI

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare

Government & Defense

Education

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

Authenware Corporation

BehavioSec Inc.

Daon, Inc.

DeepNet Security

Delfigo Security

ID Control

Intensity Analytics

KeyTrak, Inc.

SERBAN Biometrics

TypingDNA

