Keyless Lock Market 2019 Technological Advancements: A Key Factor Behind Growth by Samsung, Honeywell, Dessmann & more

Market Depth Research titled Global Keyless Lock Market Report published by Decision Market Reports offers you many aspects of the industry along with a complete study of the business sectors, 2018-2025.
This report focuses on Keyless Lock volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Keyless Lock market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
Keyless door locks are widely available, and allow users to open & close a door without keys. Smart door locks can provide people with a high level of safety that is not provided by typical locks and alarms.
The global Keyless Lock market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10% during 2019-2025.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ASSA ABLOY
Samsung
Allegion
Kwikset (Spectrum Brands)
MIWA Lock
Master Lock (Fortune Brands)
Guangdong Be-Tech
Adel
August
Honeywell
Jiangmen Keyu Intelligence
Tenon
Locstar
Probuck
Guangdong Level Intelligent Lock
Dessmann
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Electronic Cipher Locks
Fingerprint Locks
Z-wave Locks
Wi-Fi Locks
Bluetooth Low Energy Locks
Other
Segment by Application
Household
Commercial
Others
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
1 Keyless Lock Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Keyless Lock
1.2 Keyless Lock Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Keyless Lock Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Electronic Cipher Locks
1.2.3 Fingerprint Locks
1.2.4 Z-wave Locks
1.2.5 Wi-Fi Locks
1.2.6 Bluetooth Low Energy Locks
1.2.7 Other
1.3 Keyless Lock Segment by Application
1.3.1 Keyless Lock Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Household
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Others
1.3 Global Keyless Lock Market by Region
1.3.1 Global Keyless Lock Market Size Region
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4 Global Keyless Lock Market Size
1.4.1 Global Keyless Lock Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Keyless Lock Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Keyless Lock Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Keyless Lock Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Keyless Lock Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Keyless Lock Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Keyless Lock Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Keyless Lock Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Keyless Lock Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Keyless Lock Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Keyless Lock Production Market Share by Regions
3.1 Global Keyless Lock Production Market Share by Regions
3.2 Global Keyless Lock Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
3.3 Global Keyless Lock Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.4 North America Keyless Lock Production
3.4.1 North America Keyless Lock Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.4.2 North America Keyless Lock Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.5 Europe Keyless Lock Production
3.5.1 Europe Keyless Lock Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.5.2 Europe Keyless Lock Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.6 China Keyless Lock Production (2014-2019)
3.6.1 China Keyless Lock Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.6.2 China Keyless Lock Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.7 Japan Keyless Lock Production (2014-2019)
3.7.1 Japan Keyless Lock Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.7.2 Japan Keyless Lock Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
4 Global Keyless Lock Consumption by Regions
4.1 Global Keyless Lock Consumption by Regions
4.2 North America Keyless Lock Consumption (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Keyless Lock Consumption (2014-2019)
4.4 China Keyless Lock Consumption (2014-2019)
4.5 Japan Keyless Lock Consumption (2014-2019)
5 Global Keyless Lock Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Keyless Lock Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.2 Global Keyless Lock Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.3 Global Keyless Lock Price by Type (2014-2019)
5.4 Global Keyless Lock Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)
6 Global Keyless Lock Market Analysis by Applications
6.1 Global Keyless Lock Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
6.2 Global Keyless Lock Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Keyless Lock Business
7.1 ASSA ABLOY
7.1.1 ASSA ABLOY Keyless Lock Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Keyless Lock Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 ASSA ABLOY Keyless Lock Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Samsung
7.2.1 Samsung Keyless Lock Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Keyless Lock Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Samsung Keyless Lock Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Allegion
7.3.1 Allegion Keyless Lock Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Keyless Lock Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Allegion Keyless Lock Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Kwikset (Spectrum Brands)
7.4.1 Kwikset (Spectrum Brands) Keyless Lock Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Keyless Lock Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Kwikset (Spectrum Brands) Keyless Lock Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 MIWA Lock
7.5.1 MIWA Lock Keyless Lock Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Keyless Lock Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 MIWA Lock Keyless Lock Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 Master Lock (Fortune Brands)
7.6.1 Master Lock (Fortune Brands) Keyless Lock Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Keyless Lock Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 Master Lock (Fortune Brands) Keyless Lock Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 Guangdong Be-Tech
7.7.1 Guangdong Be-Tech Keyless Lock Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 Keyless Lock Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 Guangdong Be-Tech Keyless Lock Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.8 Adel
7.8.1 Adel Keyless Lock Production Sites and Area Served
7.8.2 Keyless Lock Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.8.3 Adel Keyless Lock Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.9 August
7.9.1 August Keyless Lock Production Sites and Area Served
7.9.2 Keyless Lock Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.9.3 August Keyless Lock Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.10 Honeywell
7.10.1 Honeywell Keyless Lock Production Sites and Area Served
7.10.2 Keyless Lock Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.10.3 Honeywell Keyless Lock Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.11 Jiangmen Keyu Intelligence
7.12 Tenon
7.13 Locstar
7.14 Probuck
7.15 Guangdong Level Intelligent Lock
7.16 Dessmann
8 Keyless Lock Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8.1 Keyless Lock Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials
8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Keyless Lock
8.4 Keyless Lock Industrial Chain Analysis
9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9.1 Marketing Channel
9.1.1 Direct Marketing
9.1.2 Indirect Marketing
9.2 Keyless Lock Distributors List
9.3 Keyless Lock Customers
10 Market Dynamics
10.1 Market Trends
10.2 Opportunities
10.3 Market Drivers
10.4 Challenges
10.5 Influence Factors
11 Global Keyless Lock Market Forecast
11.1 Global Keyless Lock Production, Revenue Forecast
11.1.1 Global Keyless Lock Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.2 Global Keyless Lock Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.3 Global Keyless Lock Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2 Global Keyless Lock Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.2.1 North America Keyless Lock Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.2 Europe Keyless Lock Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.3 China Keyless Lock Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.4 Japan Keyless Lock Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3 Global Keyless Lock Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.3.1 North America Keyless Lock Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.2 Europe Keyless Lock Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.3 China Keyless Lock Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.4 Japan Keyless Lock Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.4 Global Keyless Lock Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)
11.5 Global Keyless Lock Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
13 Methodology and Data Source
13.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.1 Research Programs/Design
13.1.2 Market Size Estimation
13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
13.2 Data Source
13.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.2.2 Primary Sources
13.3 Author List
13.4 Disclaimer
