Keyhole Orthopaedic Surgery Market 2018-2028 Key Players- Stryker Corp., Surgical Holdings, Geister Medizintechnik GmbH, STI Laser Industries, Ltd

Knee arthroscopy also called as keyhole orthopaedic surgery is a type of surgical procedure which is performed by an arthroscope to treat knee problem. Keyhole orthopaedic surgery is used to treat cartilage (meniscal) tears on the knee, hips, elbow, ankles, shoulder and wrist. Meniscal injuries of the knee is one of the most common orthopaedic injuries which involves two cuts of one cm in the front of the knee. Keyhole orthopaedic surgery is a minimally invasive procedure which examine and repairs the damage of the bones, cartilage and ligaments surgically. Keyhole orthopaedic surgery involves the insertion of a thin tube with camera at its end into the joint by doing a small hole in the skin. Thus the images generated by the arthroscope helps to surgeon to assess the damage in the joint and to insert the surgical tools at its specific site without the open surgery.

Keyhole Orthopaedic Surgery: Market Dynamics

Keyhole orthopaedic surgery seems to have increase in growth in the market due to increasing aged and obesity population and advancement in latest technologies will drive the global keyhole orthopaedic surgery market. Since it has low risk of infection and causes less pain to patients, the keyhole orthopaedic surgery has gain much popularity among the physicians. Apart from this, keyhole orthopaedic surgery has significantly faster recovery and also less scars and thus its advantages over keyhole orthopaedic surgery will drive the global keyhole orthopaedic surgery market. Moreover keyhole orthopaedic surgery reduces longer duration of stay, less loss of blood during surgery has coupled the growth of keyhole orthopaedic surgery market. However, cost of equipment and treatment cost may restrain the growth of keyhole orthopaedic surgery. In addition to this, skilled professionals is required to perform such minimal invasive surgery and thus it may hamper the growth of keyhole orthopaedic surgery market. Further, post-operative complication is likely to hinder the growth of keyhole orthopaedic surgery market.

Keyhole Orthopaedic Surgery Market: Segmentation

The global urology imaging systems market is segmented by indication and end user.

Segmentation by Indication Torn meniscus Torn or damaged cruciate ligament Inflamed synovial tissue Torn pieces of articular cartilage Misalignment of patella Baker’s cyst

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Orthopaedics Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Diagnostics Centers



Keyhole Orthopaedic Surgery Market: Overview

Keyhole orthopaedic surgery is expected to spur the growth of the market. Increasing orthopaedic procedures is likely to anticipate growth of the market. With the advancement in technology, many new tools have been launched into the market for keyhole orthopaedic surgery. For example, recently in March 2019, Stryker had launch four visualization tools for keyhole orthopaedic surgery in order to improve the efficiency and outcome of the patients such as HipCheck, 1688 AIM 4K Platform and others. Due to minimal invasive procedures, keyhole orthopaedic surgery has gain much popularity in the market since it is associated with less pain and providing efficient results with minimal scars in the skin. With the help of arthroscopy, the surgeon can able to detect the damage in the joint which as a result the treatment time is reduced and at the same time keyhole orthopaedic surgery provide effective treatment. Thus all this factors is likely to contribute substantial growth of keyhole orthopaedic surgery market.

Keyhole Orthopaedic Surgery: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global urology imaging system market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to hold the largest share in the keyhole orthopaedic surgery market due to rising demand of minimal invasive surgeries coupled with increasing geriatric population is anticipate to grow the overall keyhole orthopaedic surgery market. Europe market protrude to have high growth in keyhole orthopaedic surgery market due to advancement in osteology and adoption of new tools and techniques. Asia Pacific is also potentially stimulating the growth of the keyhole orthopaedic surgery market due to increasing healthcare expenditure and demand for new treatment. Japan has the potential to grow the overall keyhole orthopaedic surgery market due to increasing aging population and rise in healthcare infrastructure. Middle East & Africa have less impact in overall keyhole orthopaedic surgery market due to lack of proper healthcare facilities and lack of awareness about new treatment may thrive the keyhole orthopaedic surgery market.

Keyhole Orthopaedic Surgery Market: Key Players

Some of the key players present across the value chain of the global keyhole orthopaedic surgery market are Stryker Corp., Surgical Holdings, Geister Medizintechnik GmbH, STI Laser Industries, Ltd, Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes, Smith & Nephew, DJO Global, Medtronic Spinal, Integra Lifesciences, Globus Medical, NuVasive Inc., Wright Medical.