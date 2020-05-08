Key Stakeholders : Global Vision Processing Unit Market 2019-2025

The global Vision Processing Unit market research report is a thorough analysis of the Vision Processing Unit industry on the whole, while it digs deep into the most decisive and routine growth factors and restraints followed by key market opportunities. Both seasoned stakeholders and new entrants in the international Vision Processing Unit market can benefit from the crucial insights presented in the report and find answers to the challenges they are faced with in the current and future scenario. The market intelligence solution offered in the form of this report looks to unveil vital conclusive information and key perspectives for the interested parties to capitalize on to ensure a lasting success in their individual Vision Processing Unit sectors.

Report provides analysis of the Vision Processing Unit market for the period 2015–2025, wherein the years from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period and 2016 is considered as the base year. Data for 2015 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a major role in the Vision Processing Unit market growth over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn) across different geographical regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Report highlights the key trends affecting the market on a global scale. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries/regions covered in the report includes – the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., India, China, Japan, GCC, South Africa and Brazil.

The market overview section of the report showcases the Vision Processing Unit market dynamics and trends which includes drivers, restraints, opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market. It also provides an overview about the key market indicators given across the five geographical regions. Under the porter’s five forces analysis section, a brief analysis of the level of competition within the vision processing unit industry is given and business strategy is provided in order to determine the relation between the various ecosystem participants of the Vision Processing Unit market.

Vision Processing Unit Market: Scope of the Report

The report provides competitive landscape of the vision processing unit market, thereby listing out all the major players according to their geographic presence, market attractiveness and recent key developments. The competitive landscape section of the report gives an overview about the market share of several key players for the year 2016. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players. Moreover, key takeaways section provided at the end of competitive landscape section would help the operating companies to make the best move in the market.

The vision processing unit market data estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert panel reviews. Market revenue for all the major players is obtained by conducting secondary and primary research. The market size of the region is calculated by adding the revenue for each country in a particular region. Furthermore, the global market size is obtained upon addition of revenues for all the regions. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the market growth. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities.

Movidius Inc., Synopsys Inc., Mediatek, Inc., CEVA Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Active Silicon, Cadence Design Systems, Inc., VeriSilicon Limited, Lattice Semiconductor, Imagination Technologies Limited are few of the key players that have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.

On the basis of Application, the market has been divided into Smartphones, Digital Cameras, Autonomous Vehicles, Wearable Devices, Drones, Robots, and Medical Devices. In terms of market share, in 2016, Smartphone was the highest revenue generating segment and Autonomous Vehicle segment is expected to witness highest CAGR growth over the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

By Verticals, the global Vision Processing Unit market is divided into Consumer Electronics Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, and Others. Consumer Electronics segment is expected to hold highest market share over the forecast period owing to its significant acceptance in various applications.

The global Vision Processing Unit market is segmented as below:

Global Vision Processing Unit Market, By Application

Smartphones

Digital Cameras

Autonomous Vehicles

Wearable Devices

Drones

Robots

Medical Devices

Global Vision Processing Unit Market, By Verticals

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Healthcare

Others

Global Vision Processing Unit Market, By Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

GCC countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

