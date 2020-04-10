Key players operating in the Tooling Board Market are:Huntsman Advanced Materials,Goldenwest Manufacturing Inc. | 2026

Tooling boards or modelling boards are material boards used to make master models and prototype tools. Plastic tooling has replaced metal, wood, and other traditional materials in the industrial tooling sector due to the improved efficiency, faster ramp rate, and reduction in overall cost for many industrial processes provided by the former. Epoxy resins are high-molecular-weight polymers that usually contain at least two epoxide groups.

Tooling boards are employed in many industrial tooling applications to manufacture molds, models and master models, laminates, fixtures, castings, and other industrial production aids. These boards offer better machinability, i.e. they can be easily cut, adhesively bonded, and shaped with conventional hand tools or automated machining equipment, in shorter lead time. They are machined at a faster rate and are available at affordable prices.

The need for low manufacturing costs and augmented production rate in various industries such as automotive, marine , and aerospace has been a major driver of the global tooling market due to its impeccable material properties and low cost. The unique property of epoxy or polyurethane tooling board to offer reduced autoclave curing time required for manufacturing advanced composites parts and molds, particularly in the aerospace industry, is also driving the market. However, development of mined mineral composites can be a major restraint of the epoxy or polyurethane tooling board market.

Based on geography, the tooling board market can also be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. In terms of region, major tooling board manufacturers and customers are situated in Europe, making it the largest market for tooling boards. Tooling boards are being used to develop prototypes for Formula One race cars, motorsport vehicles, and aerospace applications. Growth in the transportation industry is a significant driving factor for tooling boards in North America and Asia Pacific. The tooling board market does not account for large share of Middle East & Africa.

Key players operating in the tooling board market are:

Huntsman Advanced Materials,Goldenwest Manufacturing Inc.,General Plastics Mfg. Co.,Coastal Enterprises Co.