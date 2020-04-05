Key players operating in the Sodium Pyrithione Market include Lonza, Sorachim SA, Wuxi Zhufeng Fine Chemical Co., Ltd | 2026

Sodium pyrithione, also known as omadine sodium, is an organosulfur compound with the molecular formula C5H4NNaOS. It is the sodium salt form of pyrithione, a fungistatic and antimicrobial derivative of aspergillic acid. Pyrithione sodium appears to interfere with membrane transport, leading to loss of metabolic control. Sodium pyrithione is a broad spectrum antimicrobial, which inhibits the growth of bacteria and fungi in household and industrial products such as shampoos, hair care, laundry, surface cleaning, pesticides, and textile & leather treatment. Sodium pyrithione is used as a broad spectrum biocide especially against fungi and gram positive and gram negative bacteria in metal working fluids, rubber & paint, and cosmetics industries. At room temperature in the dark, sodium pyrithione is stable in the pH range 4.5 to 9.5. At 100°C it is stable for at least 120 hours, at 150°C 29 % of the substance has decomposed within 48 hours.

Global Sodium Pyrithione Market: Key Segments

In terms of application, the global sodium pyrithione market can be segmented into personal care industry, rubber industry, metal working fluids industry, and paints industry. The personal care industry segment dominated the market in 2017. Sodium pyrithione is utilized in the personal care industry to manufacture shampoos and hair care products. Metal working fluids industry was the next major segment. Sodium pyrithione is antimicrobial active, for the use in the metalworking industry. Sodium pyrithione has increased efficacy against various microorganisms found in metalworking fluid systems. In addition to its anticipated antifungal performance, sodium pyrithione also exhibits antibacterial efficacy. Sodium Pyrithione is used as an antimicrobial agent in adhesives and in components of adhesives in paper towels for use in contact with aqueous and fatty foods.

Sodium pyrithione can effectively inhibit the growth of bacteria and fungi in a wide variety of household products in areas such laundry care, surface cleaning and aircare. Sodium pyrithione is primarily used in personal care products as an antimicrobial agent. Therefore, increase in awareness about personal hygiene and consumer expenditure is expected to drive the global sodium pyrithione market. Sodium pyrithione is toxic, and hence personal protective equipment (PPE) and engineering control equipment (chemical resistant gloves) are required in its manufacture. Availability of various substitutes such as zinc pyrithione acts as a restraint of the global sodium pyrithione market.

In terms of region, the global sodium pyrithione market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominated the global sodium pyrithione market in 2017, followed by Europe and North America. Asia Pacific is estimated to account for significant share of the global sodium pyrithione market, owing to the growth of the personal care industry in countries such as Japan, China, and India. Due to the modern lifestyles of the people the western region people are getting more inclined to the usage of the cleaning products for the personal care industry. This drives the sodium pyrithione market in North America and Europe. Demand for sodium pyrithione has been rising in Asia Pacific due to the expansion of many industrial and the household products in the region. China, India, and Japan are the major markets for sodium pyrithione in Asia Pacific owing to the presence of large number of manufacturing facilities.

Global Sodium Pyrithione Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global sodium pyrithione market include Lonza, Sorachim SA, Wuxi Zhufeng Fine Chemical Co., Ltd., and Kylin Chemicals Co., Ltd.