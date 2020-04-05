Key players operating in the Electrohydraulic Servo Valves (EHSVs) Market include Moog Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, Parker Hannifin Corporation | 2026

Electrohydraulic servo valve (EHSV) is an electrically operated valve that controls hydraulic fluid sent to an actuator. Electrohydraulic Servo Valves (EHSVs) are mainly used to regulate powerful hydraulic cylinders with small electrical signals. Electrohydraulic Servo Valves (EHSVs) are used to control velocity, position, and force in different hydraulic fuel systems and engine control applications. High level of control precision, lightweight, quick response, small volume, and high resistance to load variations are some advantages of EHSV that drive the market. Servo amplifier is used to boost the command power, which controls the valve spool to maintain the position, velocity, and acceleration of the actuator driving the load. Increase in utilization of industrial robots for repetitive process is expected to propel the EHSVs market. However, increase in demand for Electrohydraulic servo valves (EHSVs) in aerospace and defense is anticipated to boost Electrohydraulic Servo Valves (EHSVs) market. Growth of mining and oil & gas industries is projected to fuel the demand for Electrohydraulic Servo Valves (EHSVs).

The Electrohydraulic Servo Valves (EHSVs) market can be segmented based on stage type, valve type, end-use industry, and region. Based on stage type, the electrohydraulic servo valve (EHSVs) market can be divided into single stage, two stage, and other (multistage). An electric torque motor is employed to drive the single stage and two stage electrohydraulic servo valve. In terms of valve type, the Electrohydraulic Servo Valves (EHSVs) market can be divided into nozzle flapper valve, jet pipe servo valve, and direct drive servo valve. Nozzle flapper servo valves are used in aerospace applications such as turbine engine controls, military flight controls, hydraulic utilities, and braking applications.

Nozzle flapper servo valve is specifically employed to control flow or pressure of fluids and to drive motors and actuators. Single-stage, two-stage, and three-stage or multi stage nozzle flapper servo valves are used as contaminant resistant for demanding turbine engine control fueldraulic applications. Jet pipe servo valves are used for various critical applications such as flight controls, turbine engine controls, hydraulic utilities, and braking applications. Direct drive servo valves are new and unique and have a rugged servo valve design. Direct drive servo valve technology has no fluid amplifier or first stage; therefore, orifice assemblies, nozzles, jets, or filters do not clog. The robust design is also tolerant of pressure spikes and mechanical shocks and vibrations. The reliability and high performance inherent in the direct-drive servo valve design is evident from the consistent, trouble free operation in many critical and demanding applications. Based on application, the Electrohydraulic Servo Valves (EHSVs) Market can be segregated into aerospace & defense industry, steel industry, power industry, chemical industry, and others (basic metal processing, injection molding, fatigue testing, machine tools, manufacturing system, material testing, rubber processing, saw and veneer mill machines, rail roads, submersible, and vibration reduction).

Global Electrohydraulic Servo Valves (EHSVs) Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global Electrohydraulic Servo Valves (EHSVs) market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to hold a dominant share of the global Electrohydraulic Servo Valves (EHSVs) market during the forecast period, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The Electrohydraulic Servo Valves (EHSVs) market in North America is projected to expand significantly due to the increase in usage of Electrohydraulic Servo Valves (EHSVs) in various process industries. Electrohydraulic Servo Valves (EHSVs) industries are improving Electrohydraulic Servo Valves (EHSVs) existing facilities with the deployment of advanced technologies.

Key players operating in the global Electrohydraulic Servo Valves (EHSVs) market include Moog Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc., Woodward Inc., and Parker Hannifin Corp.