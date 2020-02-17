Key Facts One Should Know About the Global D-Mannose Market

The global d-mannose market has witnessed growth over the last few years due to growing awareness about its role in UTI prevention and treatment. The presence of widespread population demographics suffering from UTI has led to several companies attempting to innovate d-mannose products as per the local taste and raw materials present in the region.

According to Transparency Market Research, revenue generated from the global d-mannose market is estimated to be US$700 mn by the end of 2017 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.5% over the 2017-2025 forecast period. The global d-mannose market is thus expected to be valued at approximately US$1 bn by the end of 2025.

Capsules Likely to Remain Preferred Mode of Ingestion

The global d-mannose market is segmented by product type into capsules, powder, and tablets. Capsules are likely to remain the dominant contributor to the global d-mannose market in the coming years. The capsules segment is likely to consistently account for more than 50% of the global d-mannose market though the 2017-2025 forecast period and reach a valuation of US$561.1 mn by the end of 2025. The growth of the capsules segment through the forecast period also represents the highest CAGR of all product segments of the global d-mannose market, with the segment likely to exhibit a steady 4% CAGR.

Human consumption is likely to be the dominant application segment of the global D-mannose market. The key boost to the growth of the global d-mannose market is the growing recognition of its utility as a natural alternative to antibiotics for prevention and treatment of urinary tract infections. The growing prevalence of antibiotic resistance with regard to several key pathogens has thus been helpful for alternatives such as the global d-mannose market.

Local Markets in Asia Pacific Likely to be Vital for D-Mannose Market

On the basis of region, the d-mannose market in North America and Europe is expected to dominate global figures over the forecast period, followed by Asia Pacific. Increase in the number of local players in Asia Pacific is anticipated to entail higher procurement of d-mannose products in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to become a prominent player in the global d-mannose market by the end of the forecast period, with the region’s significant CAGR attributed to the steady growth of the nutraceuticals and animal feed industries in the region.

