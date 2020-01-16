Key Factors Inhibiting Growth of the Global Concentrating Solar Power Market Throughout 2019

The report segments the concentrating solar power market based on end-users into utilities, enhanced oil recovery and others (mining & desalination). Utilities segment is the largest end-user of concentrating solar power owing to the growing number of medium to large scale projects under development and in pipeline across the globe. Based on technology, the parabolic trough segment is expected to dominate the concentrating solar power market during the forecast period. The market has also been segmented based on the components into three sub-segments: solar field, power block and thermal storage. The solar field segment is the largest market; due to large number of complex and costly subcomponents within the segment.

Get Free PDF Sample of the Report at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2167152

The global Concentrating Solar Power market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Concentrating Solar Power volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Concentrating Solar Power market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Concentrating Solar Power Market following manufacturers are covered:

Abengoa Solar, S.A.

Brightsource Energy, Inc.

ACWA Power

Esolar, Inc.

Solarreserve, LLC

Aalborg CSP A/S.

TSK Flagsol Engineering GmbH

Alsolen

Archimede Solar Energy

Acciona Energy

Cobra Energia

Frenell GmbH

Nexans

Soltigua

Baysolar CSP

Siemens AG

Solastor

Make an Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2167152

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Technology

Parabolic Trough

Solar Tower

Linear Fresnel

Dish/Engine Systems

By Component

Solar Field

Power Block

Thermal Energy Storage System

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Contact us:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Website: https://www.researchmoz.us

Email: [email protected]

Browse More Industry Reports: https://blogreportstudy.blogspot.com/

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG