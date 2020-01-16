Key Factors Inhibiting Growth of the Global Concentrating Solar Power Market Throughout 2019

The report segments the concentrating solar power market based on end-users into utilities, enhanced oil recovery and others (mining & desalination). Utilities segment is the largest end-user of concentrating solar power owing to the growing number of medium to large scale projects under development and in pipeline across the globe. Based on technology, the parabolic trough segment is expected to dominate the concentrating solar power market during the forecast period. The market has also been segmented based on the components into three sub-segments: solar field, power block and thermal storage. The solar field segment is the largest market; due to large number of complex and costly subcomponents within the segment.
The global Concentrating Solar Power market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Concentrating Solar Power volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Concentrating Solar Power market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
Concentrating Solar Power Market following manufacturers are covered:
Abengoa Solar, S.A.
Brightsource Energy, Inc.
ACWA Power
Esolar, Inc.
Solarreserve, LLC
Aalborg CSP A/S.
TSK Flagsol Engineering GmbH
Alsolen
Archimede Solar Energy
Acciona Energy
Cobra Energia
Frenell GmbH
Nexans
Soltigua
Baysolar CSP
Siemens AG
Solastor
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Technology
Parabolic Trough
Solar Tower
Linear Fresnel
Dish/Engine Systems
By Component
Solar Field
Power Block
Thermal Energy Storage System
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
