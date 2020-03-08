Key Factors Inhibiting Growth of the Global Composite Drums Market Throughout 2028

Composite Drums Market: Overview : The composite drum is a name given to the specific type of drums which has double shell. The composite drums are made up of steel and plastic together. The inner shell is made up of plastic material, generally polyethylene and outer shell are made stronger with steel to give additional protection. The plastic lining is given for the liquids which are irreconcilable to the metallic material. The composite drums are specially designed containers to store highly corrosive and dangerous liquids such as pharmaceuticals and chemicals. The composite drums are available in various capacities. The drums can be available in two formats including tight head and open head. Overall the outlook for the global composite drums market is expected to be positive during the forecast period.

Composite Drums Market: Dynamics : The rising market for pharmaceuticals and chemicals across the globe is pushing the global composite drums market during the next decade. In the chemical industry, there are various corrosive liquids manufactured which needs to be placed in the safe and robust environment. Single layered drums are not feasible to protect corrosive liquids from outer surrounding such as heat, and moisture. In such cases, composite drums find useful applications. These factors are supposed to fuel the global composite drums market during the forecast period. The drums are ranging from 30 liters capacity to over 200 liters capacity. These drums also offer customizability options to customers.

The composite drums are the useful storing option for various end use industries including chemicals & fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and breweries to safely store their products. The composite drums also provide an option for screen printing on the outer surface for branding and promotion. With their flat base, they are easy to stack and transport. These factors are supposed to fuel the global composite drums market during the forecast period.

Most of the composite drums manufactured are comply with UN safety standards to avoid any discrepancy to during production. The composite drums can be available in two formats such as tight head and open head. In tight head composite drums, the top cannot be removed, whereas the top can be removed in open head composite drums. These factors are expected to drive the global composite drums market during the forecast period. The factor which might hamper the growth of the global composite drums market is the availability of alternatives such as the UN verified containers.

Composite Drums Market: Segmentation : Globally, the Composite Drums market has been segmented on the basis of material type, capacity, end use and region: On the basis of material type, the global Composite Drums market has been segmented as: Steel, Polyethylene; On the basis of capacity, the global Composite Drums market has been segmented as: Less than 30 liters, 30 liters to 50 liters, 50 liters to 100 liters, 100 liters to 200 liters, 200 liters & above; On the basis of end use, the global Composite Drums market has been segmented as: Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Petroleum, Food & Beverages, Other industries;

Regional Outlook : The Western Europe region is supposed to fuel the global composite drums market during the forecast period. It is attributed to the presence of some of the key chemical companies in the region, especially in Germany, the Netherlands, and France. The region is followed by North America, especially the U.S., which is home to some of the global pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturers in the world. This factor is expected to fuel the composite drums market during the forecast period. Rising industrialization in the APEJ region is supposed to boost the demand for the composite drums during the next decade. Latin America is expected to witness average growth in composite drums market during the forecast period. MEA is supposed to represent more than average growth in the global composite drums market.

Composite Drums Market: Key Players : Few of the leading players operating in the global Composite Drums market are – SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA, Myers Container, Balmer Lawrie Industrial Packaging, AI Containers, E-con Packaging Pvt. Ltd., Greif Inc., Entegris, Inc.;

