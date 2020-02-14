Key Developments in Global Power Industry in 2019

The global power sector is witnessing major transformations including growing electrification, expansion of renewables, reduction of fossil fuel usage, and integration of technology. These trends are broadly focused towards enabling energy transition, decarbonization and digitalization. To bring about the required changes, many countries and companies have laid out the long term roadmap for energy policies, emerging energy sources/technologies, pricing of existing and new technologies, and increasing role of technology in the day to day processes. The electricity markets are also witnessing a unique transformation with incremental demand due to the digital economy, electric vehicles and other technological advancements. We present the key developments in the global power industry in 2018 and their implications going forward.

Scope

– The report covers the key developments in global power industry in 2018 and their implications going forward.

– Detailed overview of major developments such as renewables edging fossil fuels in new power generation mix, vehicle electrification, battery energy storage systems (BESS) on the rise, solar PV and wind attaining grid parity, coal decommissioning, artificial intelligence and cyber security, and smarter power grids.

Reasons to buy

– Identifies the major developments in global power industry in 2018 along with their implications.

– Understand the major transformations involved in global power industry such as rising electrification, expansion of renewables, reduction of fossil fuel usage, and integration of technology.

Major Points from Table of Content:

1 Table of Contents

2 Key Developments in Global Power Industry in 2018

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Renewables Edges Fossil Fuels in New Power Generation Mix

2.3 Vehicle Electrification

2.4 Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) on the Rise

2.5 Solar PV and Wind Achieving Grid Parity

2.6 Coal Decommissioning

2.7 Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security

2.8 Smarter Power Grids

