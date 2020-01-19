key companies operating in the Bulk Bags Market Berry Global Group, Inc., J&HM Dickson Ltd., Conitex Sonoco, RDA Bulk Packaging Ltd

The important factors contributing in the growth of the bulk bags market globally is the easy transportation and enhanced efficiency for moving material for long distance. Various end use industries are increasingly demanding for the bulk bags and mainly the chemical industry is fuelling demand for the global bulk bags and fuelling growth of the market. Furthermore, bulk bags can makes the storage and transportation, which makes it very convenient to handle and boosting growth of the global bulk bags market. Also, low cost of the bulk bags makes it more convenient packaging solution.

However, manufacturers are inclination towards the small-sized and sealable packaging solutions that can hamper the adoption of the bulk bags and restraining the growth of the global bulk bags market.

Global Bulk Bags Market: Geographical Analysis

Based on the region, the bulk bags market is segmented in to North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, North America is expected to dominate the global bulk bags market. however, growing demand from the developing countries in the Asia Pacific is expected to make it most lucrative region.

Global Bulk Bags Market: Companies Mentioned

Some of the key companies operating in the global bulk bags market are Berry Global Group, Inc., J&HM Dickson Ltd., Conitex Sonoco, RDA Bulk Packaging Ltd., Greif Inc, and Emmbi Industry Ltd..

