Keratitis Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018

Keratitis is an inflammatory eye disorder which affects cornea. It is mainly caused by virus, bacteria, amoebic, and parasitic pathogens. Red eye, pain, excessive tearing, impaired eyesight, and photophobia are some of the symptoms associated with the disease.

Keratitis is categorised into two types: acute keratitis and chronic keratitis. Major risk factors associated with the disease development includes eye injury, excessive corticosteroids usage, and immunodeficiency.

The complications accompanying the disease are corneal swelling and scarring, blindness, corneal inflammation, and corneal ulcers. Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., developer of ciclosporin, is a key player in the keratitis therapeutics market.

Moreover, several government organizations and medical universities are also involved in development of innovative and novel drugs for the treatment of keratitis. For instance, the McGill University is actively developing besifloxacin, a DNA gyrase inhibitor for the treatment of keratitis. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. and MC2 Therapeutics A/S are some other key players involved in the development of keratitis therapeutics.

