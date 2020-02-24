Keloids Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018

A keloid is characterized by abnormal proliferation of scar tissue which occurs at the site of cutaneous injuries. Acne scars, burns, scratches, ear piercing, chickenpox scars, surgical incision sites and vaccination sites are some of the major causes of keloids.

The commonly occurring symptoms associated with keloids include pink or red scars, hard lumpy raised region and itchy skin patches. According to the American Osteopathic College of Dermatology (AOCD), an estimated 10% of people experience keloid scarring.

People with dark pigmented skin, such as African-Americans, are more prone to keloids. They can be treated by using corticosteroid injections, moisturizing oils, laser treatments and radiation therapies which shrinks keloids.

Companies, such as FirstString Research Inc., miRagen Therapeutics Inc., Yuhan Corporation, and Juventas Therapeutics Inc., are developing therapeutics for the treatment of keloids. For instance, FirstString Research Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, is developing Granexin gel for the treatment of post-surgical keloids.

