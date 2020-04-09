Kayak Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2026

Kayak sales have revved up worldwide with myriad activities being undertaken with regard to artificial water bodies’ construction, thereby enabling water sports enthusiasts to pursue kayaking even in off seasons. Individuals are now able to participate in kayaking, albeit they are located far from water bodies, owing to growing popularity of indoor adventure sports. These insights have been extracted from the report titled “Kayak Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2017 to 2026,” added recently to XploreMR’s comprehensive repository.

The report projects the kayak market to record a slow 3.0% CAGR during the period of forecast, 2017 to 2026. Rapid increase in awareness of health and fitness among consumers across the globe has provided an impetus to participation rates in various water sports, and kayaking is no exception. Effective cardiovascular workout associated with the sport is a key factor driving sales of kayak, along with other imperative associated health benefits such as strength build-up, endurance training, and improved balance & coordination.

The report states that North America will continue to account for leading revenue shares of the kayak market, with participation rates in paddle sports witnessing a tremendous rise in the region. Government efforts for promoting adventure tourism via establishment of water sports championships, such as The Pan Am Championships, are significantly contributing to growth of the kayak market in North America.

This report delivers analysis and forecast on the kayak market at a country, regional, and global level. Growth projections on the kayak market have been provided for the historical period, 2012 to 2016, and forecast period, 2017 to 2026. The report initiates with an executive summary of the kayak market, including key market dynamics and important numbers to indicate growth potential of the kayak market. An overview of the kayak market succeeds the executive summary section, which provides a brief introduction to the kayak market, along with a precise definition of the target product – “kayak.”

The report gives a thorough analysis on key dynamics, which include growth drivers, challenges, trends, and opportunities for the kayak market across the globe. An intensity map provided in the report tracks and lists key companies operating in the kayak market. An in-depth assessment on the market players is also offered in the report, which includes their recent developments, product overview, key financials, and company overview. The information on the competitor landscape is of high value to readers of report on the kayak market, as it would enable to adopt business expansion strategies that fall in line with changing dynamics of the kayak market.

The report on the kayak market is compiled on the basis of a robust research methodology, which involves exhaustive secondary and primary researches. Primary research involves comprehensive face-to-face or telephonic interviews conducted with various opinion leaders and industry experts. Intelligence obtained from primary research is used for validating the intelligence and insights gained through secondary researches, of which sources include government research documents, news articles, paid publications, and authentic databases.

Multitude of analysis involved in research efforts for developing the report on the kayak market point at uniqueness of insights offered in this analytical research study. The report is expected to aid its readers in identifying lucrative growth opportunities, thereby enabling them to gain high profits, as they put efforts to meet growing demand for kayak across the globe.