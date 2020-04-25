K-12 Instruction Material Market Report Industry Outlook – Latest Development & Trends 2025

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “K-12 Instruction Material Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

K-12 instruction materials are the tools used by teachers and students in educational lessons. They include active learning and assessment. There are various types of instructional materials, such as traditional resources, digital resources, teacher-created resources, and others.

The types of instructional materials used in schools depend on factors, such as subjects, learning methods, landscape of the school, and technology access of the school, budgetary requirements, and government’s approval of the content.

The global K-12 digital instruction material market is expected to grow rapidly and dominate the market for the next few years. One of the major factors responsible for the market segment’s growth is the huge shift from traditional learning to a digitalized format due to the low price of digital content, usage of ICT devices in schools, and government initiatives in many countries encouraging the use of digital instruction materials. Also, factors such as better engagement, access, and interactivity, digital instructional materials, and lower costs will further boost the adoption rate of digital instruction materials on a global level.

The global K-12 curriculum instruction material market accounted for the majority market share during 2017 and will continue to dominate the market during the forecasted period. One of the major factors responsible for the market segment’s growth is the rise in demand for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects and language learning from various emerging countries such as India and China.

In 2018, the global K-12 Instruction Material market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the K-12 Instruction Material market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Hachette Book Group

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Macmillan

McGraw-Hill

Pearson

Scholastic

Cengage Learning

Mastery Education

Santillana

Franz Cornelsen

Follett

Gakken

Kyowon

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Traditional Instruction Material

Digital Instruction Material

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Secondary Education

Elementary Education

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of K-12 Instruction Material in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some Points from TOC:

Chapter One: Industry Overview of K-12 Instruction Material

1.1 K-12 Instruction Material Market Overview

1.1.1 K-12 Instruction Material Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global K-12 Instruction Material Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 North America

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

1.2.5 Central & South America

1.2.6 Middle East & Africa

1.3 K-12 Instruction Material Market by Type

1.3.1 Traditional Instruction Material

1.3.2 Digital Instruction Material

1.4 K-12 Instruction Material Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Secondary Education

1.4.2 Elementary Education

Chapter Two: Global K-12 Instruction Material Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 K-12 Instruction Material Market Size (Value) by Players (2018 and 2019)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Hachette Book Group

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 K-12 Instruction Material Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 K-12 Instruction Material Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Macmillan

3.3.1 Company Profile…continued

