K-12 INSTRUCTION Market | Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2023

Instructional Materials are any collection of materials including animate and inanimate objects and human and non-human resources that a teacher may use in teaching and learning situations to help achieve desired learning objectives. Instructional materials may aid a student in concretizing a learning experience so as to make learning more exciting, interesting and interactive.

Instructional Materials are tools used in instructional activities, which include active learning and assessment. The term encompasses all the materials and physical means an instructor might use to implement instruction and facilitate students achievement of instructional objectives.

Over the next five years, it is projected that K-12 Instruction Material will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of K-12 Instruction Material market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2337182

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Hachette

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Macmillan

McGraw-Hill

Pearson

Scholastic

Cengage Learning

Mastery Education

Santillana

Franz Cornelsen

Follett

Gakken

Kyowon

To calculate the market size, it is considered value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Traditional instruction material

Digital instruction material

Segmentation by application:

Pre-primary School

Primary School

Middle School

High School

Enquire About [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2337182

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global K-12 INSTRUCTION market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of K-12 INSTRUCTION market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global K-12 INSTRUCTION players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the K-12 INSTRUCTION with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of K-12 INSTRUCTION submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9120641 01019

Email id: [email protected]