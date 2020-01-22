K-12 Education Market 2019 By Top Players- K-12 Education Market 2019 By Top Players- Chungdahm Learning, Dell, Educomp Solutions, Next Education, Samsung, TAL Education Group, Tata Class Edge, Adobe Systems, Blackboard, BenQ, Cengage Learning, D2L, Ellucian, IBM, Intel, Knewton, Mcmillan Learning

The education sector comprises establishments that provide learning experiences and training in a wide range of subjects. The education sector comprises establishments whose primary activity is education, including public, not-for-profit, and private for-profit establishments.
K–12 stands for kindergarten to 12th grade, indicates the sum of primary and secondary education in several nations, such as Afghanistan, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, Egypt, India, Iran, Philippines, South Korea, Turkey, and the United States, for publicly supported school grades prior to college.
Over the next five years, it is projected that K-12 Education will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of K-12 Education market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
Segmentation by product type:
Public K-12 education
Private K-12 education
Segmentation by application:
Pre-primary School
Primary School
Middle School
High School
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Th report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of themajor players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Chungdahm Learning
Dell
Educomp Solutions
Next Education
Samsung
TAL Education Group
Tata Class Edge
Adobe Systems
Blackboard
BenQ
Cengage Learning
D2L
Ellucian
IBM
Intel
Knewton
Mcmillan Learning
McGraw-Hill Education
Microsoft
Oracle
Pearson Education
Promethean World
Saba Software
Smart Technologies
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global K-12 Education market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of K-12 Education market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global K-12 Education players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the K-12 Education with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of K-12 Education submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Some Points from TOC:
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global K-12 Education Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 K-12 Education Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 K-12 Education Segment by Type
2.2.1 Public K-12 education
2.2.2 Private K-12 education
2.2.3 Online K-12 education
2.3 K-12 Education Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global K-12 Education Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global K-12 Education Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 K-12 Education Segment by Application
2.4.1 Pre-primary School
2.4.2 Primary School
2.4.3 Middle School
2.4.4 High School
2.5 K-12 Education Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global K-12 Education Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global K-12 Education Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
