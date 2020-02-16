Joint Replacement Devices Market: Increase in Patient Population to Drive the Market

Global Joint Replacement Devices Market: Overview

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global joint replacement devices market. Increase in prevalence of orthopedic disorders such as osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, rise in demand for orthopedic devices, and new product launches are projected to drive the global joint replacement devices market during the forecast period. Additionally, rise in geriatric population, increase in prevalence of obesity, and surge in the number of specialty care centers propel the joint replacement devices market.

The global joint replacement devices market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, type of fixation, technique, indication, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global joint replacement devices market.

Global Joint Replacement Devices Market: Key Segments

Based on product, the global joint replacement devices market has been segmented into knee reconstruction devices, hip reconstruction devices, and extremity reconstruction devices. These segments have been analyzed based on the available joint replacement devices used during joint replacement surgeries for the treatment of orthopedic disorders such as osteoarthritis. These products are preferred by surgeons in hospitals, as these are cost-effective and are ease to handle during surgeries. In terms of type of fixation, the global market has been classified into cementless, cemented, and hybrid. Based on technique, the joint replacement devices market has been segregated into traditional surgery, minimally invasive surgery (MIS), and computer-assisted surgery (CAS). In terms of indication, the market has been divided into osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, hip dysplasia, orthopedic trauma, joint stiffness, and others. Based on end-user, the market has been categorized into hospitals, orthopedic clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Joint Replacement Devices Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global joint replacement devices market has been split into North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the global joint replacement devices market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in the report include Aesculap Implant Systems, Arthrex, Inc., ConforMIS, DePuy Synthes (a Johnson & Johnson Company), DJO Global, Exactech, Inc., Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, and Zimmer Biomet.

