Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Qualitative Insights, Key Enhancement, Share Forecast To 2025

1. Elderly people are more prone to joint disorders such as osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. As per Arthritis Foundation, in the U.S., in 2016, about 50 million adults have arthritis and this number is projected to reach 67 million by 2030.

2.Moreover, almost 300,000 children have arthritis in the country. In addition to this, the rapidly aging population will boost the demand for joint reconstruction devices in near future. Such high target population will bring in ample growth opportunities for the key players to develop technologically advanced products.

Competitive Analysis of Joint Reconstruction Devices Market:

Stryker Corporation

Smith & Nephew plc

Aesculap Implant Systems

LLC (a B. Braun company)

DJO Global Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

DePuy Synthes

Arthrex Inc.

Exactech Inc.

Categorical Division by Type:

Hip Reconstruction Devices

Primary Hip Replacement

Primary Cemented Hip Replacement

Primary Cementless Hip Replacement

Partial Hip Replacement

Revision Hip Replacement

Hip Resurfacing

Based on Application:

Shoulder

Elbow

Hand and Wrist

Foot and Ankle

The knee reconstruction devices segment dominated the global market in 2016. This can be attributed to increase in prevalence of arthritis and increase in awareness regarding availability of better hip and knee reconstruction devices. The hip reconstruction devices segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to factors such as emergence of recent procedures such as hip resurfacing and partial knee replacement and increased adoption of existing technologies for hip reconstruction.

Regional Insights:

Major Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.2.2. Primary Research

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

Chapter 3. Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Definition

3.1.2. Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Segmentation

3.2. Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Joint Reconstruction Devices of Drivers

3.2.2. Joint Reconstruction Devices Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

4. Market Analysis by Regions

5. Joint Reconstruction Devices Market, By Service

6. Joint Reconstruction Devices Market, By Application

7. Joint Reconstruction Devices Market, By Region

…….CONTINUED FOR TOC

