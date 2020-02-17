Joint Pain Injections Market : Research Analysis by Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Regions

Joint Pain Injections Market – Snapshot

The global joint pain injections market is expected to reach a value of above US$ 6 Bn by the end of 2026, expanding at a high single digit CAGR during the forecast period. Increase in prevalence and incidence rates of joint disorders, high unmet needs in patients with joint pain, increased geriatric population, and raised acceptance for comparatively newer treatment options in developing countries are expected to boost the joint pain injections market during the forecast period. According to an article published by WHO, musculoskeletal conditions consists of over 150 diseases and syndromes, which are usually progressive and associated with pain. The conditions with greatest impact on society include rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, spinal disorders, and severe limb trauma.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/joint-pain-injection-market.html

The global joint pain injections market has been segmented based on injections type, joint type, end-user, and region. In terms of injection type, the global market has been classified into corticosteroid injections, hyaluronic acid injections, and others. The hyaluronic acid injections segment dominates the joint pain injections market, in terms of value. Increasing acceptance of hyaluronic acid injections as an alternative to knee surgery is likely to drive the segment. The corticosteroids injections segment is also expected to expand at a significant CAGR during forecast period. This is primarily attributed to the frequent use of corticosteroid injections for joint pain relief in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. According to an article published by NCBI, for evaluating effectiveness of corticosteroid injections, intra-articular corticosteroid injections are more effective in pain relief in the short-term.

In terms of joint type, the global market has been classified into knee & ankle, hip joint, shoulder & elbow, facet joints of the spine, and others. The knee & ankle segment dominates the joint pain injections market, in terms of value. This is primarily attributed to the increased prevalence and incidences of knee related disorders across the globe. The shoulder & elbow segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during forecast period. The expansion is attributed to the wide occurrence of shoulder pain owing to an increased utilization of gadgets such as mobiles, PCs and laptops among the general population.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=47664

In terms of distribution channel, the joint pain injections market has been segregated into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment held a major share of the market, followed by the retail pharmacies segment in 2017. The hospital pharmacies segment is expected to maintain its market share during the forecast period, due to increased preference for hospitals for joint pain treatment requiring skilled workforce for parenteral administration. The retail pharmacies segment is projected to expand at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment is due to high preference for this channel of distribution in Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

In terms of region, the joint pain injections market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global joint pain injections market, owing to the high acceptance of viscosupplementation in the U.S., increased prevalence of joint related disorders, technological advancements, increase in geriatric population, and high prevalence of obesity and healthcare spending in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated expand at a considerably high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increased awareness about joint pain in developing countries, such as India, rise in the geriatric population, and high acceptance of viscosupplementation in Japan.

Request a Sample of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=47664

Major players operating in the joint pain injections market include Allergan Plc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Ferring B.V., Bioventus, Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., SEIKAGAKU CORPORATION, and Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Key players are expanding their product portfolios through mergers & acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations with leading pharmaceutical companies, which is expected to increase product availability, and thereby boost the market.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com