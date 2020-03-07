Jockey Pumps Market Trends, Growth, Size, Analysis and Forecast 2025

Download PDF Brochure of Jockey Pumps Market spread across 116 Pages, 9 Profiling Companies and Supported with tables and figures are now available at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1809783

This Jockey Pumps Market report also offers majority of the latest and newest industry data that covers the overall market situation along with future prospects for Jockey Pumps around the world.

A jockey pump is a small pump connected to a fire sprinkler system and is intended to maintain pressure in a fire protection piping system to an artificially high level so that the operation of a single fire sprinkler will cause a pressure drop which will be sensed by the fire pump automatic controller, causing the fire pump to start.

The Jockey Pumps market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

This report presents the worldwide Jockey Pumps market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in Jockey Pumps report:

Grundfos

Xylem

Pentair

DESMI Pumping

MTH Pumps

Naffco

Sulzer

KSB

Norm Hydrophore Pump

Jockey Pumps Breakdown Data by Type

Centrifugal Pumps

Turbine Pumps

Jockey Pumps Breakdown Data by Application

Industry Application

Commercial Application

Field Emergency

Others

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Jockey Pumps Market status and future forecast, involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Jockey Pumps manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Jockey Pumps :

History Year: 2014 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 2025

