Jigsaw Toys is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.5% and ready to reach 450 million US$ in 2024

Jigsaw Toys Market research report 2019-2024 presents a comprehensive study of the Jigsaw Toys Market in Global Industry. Jigsaw Toys is a tiling puzzle that requires the assembly of often oddly shaped interlocking and tessellating pieces. Each piece usually has a small part of a picture on it; when complete, produces a complete picture. In some cases, more advanced types have appeared on the market, such as spherical jigsaws and puzzles showing optical illusions.

The top three brand owners are Ravensburger, Disney and White Mountain Puzzles, with global revenue market share as 11.23%, 7.29% and 2.72% in 2017. At present, in developed countries, the whole Jigsaw Toys industry is generally at a more advanced level. The highest value-added of Jigsaw Toys industry is R & D design. This part is captured by US, EU and Japan brand owner. However, foreign companies manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. The world’s largest production area is concentrated in China. China is a major Jigsaw Toys producer.

Jigsaw Toys Market Top Key Players:

Springbok Puzzles, Robotime, Disney, Schmidt Spiele, CubicFun, Educa Borras, Ravensburger, Artifact Puzzles, Tenyo, Toy Town, Cobble Hill, White Mountain Puzzles, Buffalo Games, Castorland, Hape and others…

Segmentation by product type:

– Wood Materials

– Plastic Materials

– Paper Materials

Segmentation by application:

– Children

– Adults

This report also splits the market by region:

– North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Research Objectives of The Report:

To study and analyse the global Jigsaw Toys market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.

To understand the structure of Jigsaw Toys market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Jigsaw Toys key players, to define, describe and analyse the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyse the Jigsaw Toys market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Jigsaw Toys submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their growth strategies.

