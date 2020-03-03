Jet Pumps Market – Top players are Grundfos, Flowserve, ITT, KSB, Sulzer, Ebara, Schlumberger, Weir Group

Jet pumps, which can also be referred to as ejector pumps, are used to handle and transport liquids, gases, and steams. Their function is based on the Venturi effect of Bernoulli’s principle. The Venturi effect is the reduction in fluid pressure that results when a fluid flows through a constricted section of a pipe. The purpose of jet pumps is to provide water and water pressure to all kinds of household and cottage systems. Jet pumps circulate the water in loops and are available in speed mechanisms of different horsepower. They also have a pressure switch to turn the pump on and off automatically.

Major drivers of the global jet pumps market include increase in investment in infrastructural development and rapid industrialization. Jet pumps meets demand from manufacturers, who are in need of cost-effective and reliable fluid lifting options in all production scenarios. The launch of products with a robust design and the capacity to lift large volumes of fluid are anticipated to present lucrative opportunities to the jet pumps market. However, rise in the use of submersible pumps is expected to hamper the market in the coming years. In comparison to jet pumps, submersible pumps save time and operate with less attempts of failure. With an increase in demand for electricity worldwide, jet pumps have become an integral part of the power plants to transport liquid from one place to another by creating a suitable pressure head.

The global jet pumps market can be segmented based on type, material, application, end-user, and region. In terms of type, the market can be categorized into deep well, shallow well, convertible, irrigation, and horizontal multi-stage. Based on material, the global jet pumps market can be classified into plastics, steel alloys, and cast iron. In terms of application, the global jet pumps market can be categorized into households, pipeline pressure boosting, garden watering, industrial washdown, water supply, tank fill and emptying, and small scale irrigation.

Based on region, the global jet pumps market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The jet pumps market in North America region is expanding, owing to growth in the residential and commercial sectors. In Europe and Asia Pacific region, demand for jet pumps is high in the industrial sector. The market in Middle East & Africa region is anticipated to expand at a robust pace, owing to rapid industrialization, investment in industrial sectors, and rise in the number of construction projects across the emerging countries. Furthermore, increase in the construction of residential and commercial buildings and rise in the population in South America are propelling the jet pump market in the region.

Leading manufacturers operating in the global jet pumps market are Grundfos, Flowserve, ITT, KSB, Sulzer, Ebara, Schlumberger, Weir Group, Wilo AG, Idex, Pentair, Clyde Union, Vano, Atlas Copco, DAB, FNS Pumps, Allweiler, Shanghai Kaiquan, FengQiu, Shandong Sure Boshan, LEO, CNP, Sanlian Pump Group, Hunan Changbeng, Shanghai East Pump, and Shandong Shuanglun. Manufacturers are increasing their R&D capabilities to diversify their product range and are also making efforts to enhance their product quality with the introduction of new designs.

